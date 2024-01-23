Friends of the 13-year-old boy who died 5 years ago said that he slipped, but in reality he was pushed as a joke by one of them

A decisive turning point came in the case linked to the death of a 13 year old boy, which occurred about 5 years ago in Wales, near Cardiff. The very young man had drowned after falling into a river and the friends who were with him said that he had slipped. However, the authorities ascertained that he had been pushed as part of a bad joke.

The story as mentioned It dates back about 5 years agowhen five boys, all friends and all aged 13, went for a trip on the banks of the Cynon River near Fernhill, a small Welsh town located in the County District of Rhondda Cynon Taf, north of Cardiff.

One of them had suddenly fallen into the water and, not knowing how to swim, was drowned sadly.

The same as his friends they had raised the alarm and requested the intervention of rescuers. The latter, who arrived on site, managed to find and extract the 13-year-old from the water only a couple of hours later, when obviously he was already too late.

Following the facts, i four friends they had told of the 13 year old boy that their friend was slippedafter another of them had also slipped and accidentally hit him.

The truth about the death of the 13-year-old boy

The examination by the County Coroner had established that the boy had fallen into the water from a height of approximately 2.5 metres, at a point where the depth was about the same measurement. Death had occurred about thermal shock due to the particularly harsh temperature of the water.

Furthermore, thanks to the investigations, it was ascertained that it was not an accident, but a voluntary gesture by a friend of his, albeit done to joke. A dangerous prank, which unfortunately caused the death of the young man.

The friend who pushed him, as well as everyone else, didn't know the 13-year-old couldn't swim. So much so that once they realized their friend's difficulty, they were they also dive into the water to help him.

The Welsh authorities themselves have however excluding the racist matrix of the gesture as well as hostility. In fact, the five were all very close friends.