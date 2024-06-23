13-year-old Finnish skateboarder Sirvie will perform at the Olympic Games in Paris

A 13-year-old athlete from Finland, Heili Sirvier, will compete at the Paris Olympics. The TV channel reports this Yle.

The Finn will compete in a skateboarding tournament. According to the qualification criteria, the top 22 world-ranked athletes automatically qualify for the Games.

In the preliminary round of the qualifying competition, Sirvier finished in eighth place. This allowed her to gain enough ranking points to travel to the Olympics.

The Finnish Olympic Committee confirmed the participation of the young athlete in the Olympics in Paris. The 13-year-old skateboarder will become the youngest participant in the Games in the history of her country.