The reconciliation index in labor cases in Dubai courts increased by 13% from the beginning of this year until the end of last September, compared to the same period last year.

The head of the labor court, Judge Jamal Al-Jabri, told “Emirates Today” that the courts in general, and the labor court in particular, are one of the essential indicators of the economic situation in the country, stressing that this year’s indicator reflects a tangible recovery from the crises that afflicted the whole world, specifically the Corona crisis, The most prominent consequences of the pandemic have disappeared, namely, “collective disputes”, which were considered the most prominent concern of the state during the height of the outbreak of the pandemic, in light of the companies suffering from restricted movement and the ensuing economic crises.

In detail, Judge Jamal Al-Jabri said that since the beginning of the year until the end of last September, the court registered 11,000 cases, 99% of which are partial, in light of the quorum rising to 10 million dirhams, and a small percentage of them are total cases.

He added that 8,741 of the registered cases have been adjudicated at a rate of 77%, expecting that the rate of dismissal will increase during the last quarter of this year.

He pointed out that the same period last year recorded 8,958 labor cases, of which 10,278 cases were resolved, at a rate of 115%, explaining that the increase in the number of cases separated from those registered is due to the dismissal of cases recorded in 2020.

Al-Jabri explained that one of the most important indicators recorded by the court is the high rate of reconciliation in disputes registered with it, by 13% compared to the same period last year.

He attributed the high settlement index to reasons, including the implementation of an initiative that relies on strengthening reconciliation attempts in more than one stage, starting as soon as the case is registered in the Case Management Office, as the office has a support team to negotiate with the parties, and if a reconciliation is agreed upon, the file is referred to the judge to approve the agreement If the parties do not agree to a settlement, the judge tries with them again, stressing that the multiplicity of stages gives greater opportunities for reconciliation.

He pointed out that the settlement in general is an original role of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which is doing its utmost to achieve this. of time, effort and money in the course of litigation, and the parties choose a faster and binding solution for each other.

Al Jabri said that the new Law No. 18 of 2021 regulating conciliation work in the Emirate of Dubai represents a wonderful step in this direction, as it promotes a culture of amicable settlement of disputes through conciliation, encourages the adoption of alternative methods for resolving disputes arising between the parties to the dispute, and enhances the continuity of contractual relations And commercial and civil projects between individuals and companies by settling disputes that arise between them in amicable and consensual ways, in addition to speeding up disputes and simplifying their procedures, and providing a work environment that guarantees the confidentiality of dispute settlement procedures. He explained that the law gives authority to settlement offices to carry out reconciliation negotiations, while granting Dubai Courts the authority to implement the law and approve agreements.

He pointed out that the ministry, before the issuance of the law, was implementing thousands of settlements, and making a great effort in mediating between the parties, but they retracted the next day as if no effort had been made, so it mediated between them again and they retreated again, pointing out that the situation differs under the law, so the reformer has an effective force immediately. Reaching conciliation and signing an agreement between the two parties, and all that is needed is to send the agreement through the electronic system of the courts, to be documented and approved by the judge to become mandatory, and any breach by the two parties is referred directly to the Execution Court. He stressed that 90% of cases that end in settlement in the courts are adhered to, and 10% are followed by a breach by one of the parties, but in light of the application of the law, there will be no room for that, and the courts will devote themselves to important issues, instead of considering a case due to a dispute over a communications bill, which is By the way, it’s a lot of recurring lawsuits, or because of a consumer problem, and the parties to these lawsuits themselves won’t need to file a lawsuit, pay fees, and go a long way.

He explained that the settlement does not prejudice the right of any party to file a lawsuit, as reconciliation must be consensual and no one can be forced into it, and litigation is a right guaranteed to all, but in the end there can be no easy and quick solution for a party and resort to a more alternative path discomfort. On the dispute over the nature of labor lawsuits this year, compared to the previous two years that witnessed the height of the Corona pandemic, Judge Jamal Al-Jabri said that the situation has completely changed, as the collective disputes that were of great concern disappeared, and necessitated the establishment of special chambers for the court to consider them, because it is not just a dispute. Judicially, but rather a security and humanitarian problem that could entail greater consequences if it is not resolved quickly.

He pointed out that the state in general, and Dubai in particular, has made great efforts to contain these crises, as it is not easy to deal with groups of workers who, like others in the countries of the world, have suffered from a sudden stoppage of work, accompanied by the inability of some companies to provide their material requirements. He pointed out that everyone was specifically affected by the beginning of the closure period and the precautionary measures that followed, so more than 100 workers came to the court whose salaries were stopped, and they did not find what to spend from it, stressing that dealing with this situation is one of the achievements that cannot be overlooked, whether by the Ministry of Resources Humanity and Emiratisation, the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs, or the Dubai Police and Courts, all worked under the umbrella of a government that took into account the humanitarian aspect in the first place, and all the needs of these workers were provided, so that now a full recovery has been achieved, and these disputes have completely disappeared.

The amicable settlement saves a lot of time, effort and money in the litigation process and is a quick and binding solution for both of them.

90%

Cases that end in court settlement are adhered to.

115%

The rate of dismissal of labor cases during the past year.

Free settlement services

The President of the Labor Court, Judge Jamal Al-Jabri, stated that the new law regulating conciliation works in the Emirate of Dubai will benefit several sectors, such as banks, communications and disputes between consumers and producers, pointing to a huge number of cases registered due to similar disputes, but it has become possible to settle them without entering into a path Complex.

He pointed out that government departments such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation or free zones will provide settlement services for free, while it is scheduled to allow the establishment of offices or private entities to provide settlement services, with fees determined according to the nature of the cases, pointing out that this mechanism is applied in many countries and contributes to reducing the index Judicial disputes, and you will see the light soon after preparing the infrastructure for the program and giving access to the parties concerned with the settlement.