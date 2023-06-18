The US tuner Renntech intervened on the Mercedes coupe without setting any limits. Thus the elaboration has given almost 1200 HP of power which give extraordinary performances, such as the 0-100 sprint in 2″5

Maurice Bertera

On the new Renntech Mercedes Amg GT 63 it is easy to notice the badges with the writing "RIIIX", the name that the great American tuner wanted to give to his latest creation. But you have to look under the robe and open the bonnet to find out all the details of the incredible preparation. The list of interventions concerned the installation of new high-performance turbochargers, the choice of a high-pressure fuel pump and the adoption of a sports exhaust system from break eardrums. And precisely because the sound could be really exaggerated, the tuner has seen fit to equip the exhaust with an electronically controlled valve which, if necessary, intervenes on the element, regulating it according to the provisions on noise pollution. It should be emphasized that the Amg GT 63 Coupé4 which has received the care of Renntech has a 4.0 V8 biturbo with 577 HP: this is a non-electrified unit and not present in Italy, where Mercedes-Benz markets the plug-in hybrid variant, with a maximum power of 843 HP.

MASSIVE INTERVENTIONS — Obviously, aerodynamics were also considered: the carbon fiber kit includes the splitter, front wings, side skirts, diffuser and an adjustable spoiler, with the aim of further improving downforce. After all these interventions, the car is able to unleash the power of 1,196 HP and 1,256 Nm of maximum torque, but only if you use 100-octane petrol. If you refuel with 93 octane, the usable power becomes 965 HP and 1,107 Nm, values ​​in any case much taller than the base model. Performance benefits: the sedan is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and reach 160 km/h in 5.5 seconds. The declared maximum speed is 224 km/h.

THE GRAPHICS PACK — Seen from the outside, the Renntech Amg GT 63 looks like a car ready to go on the track, also thanks to the new aesthetic features. In profile you can appreciate the Renntech Rps 10.2 rims measuring 21″ at the front and 22″ at the rear, mounted on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires in size 275/35 at the front and 335/25 at the rear behind. The added touch for the 'geeks' is an optional RIIX graphics pack which includes a boot lid emblem for the bodywork and a numbered plaque on the dashboard and signature on the engine. And the seal of the founder of Renntech, Hartmut Feyhl, who worked as an engine developer at AMG before traveling to the sunny south-east coast of the USA and becoming a minor legend among enthusiasts. Cost of all modifications by the Stuart, Florida prep? $94,980, then 88,200 euros.