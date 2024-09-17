Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 18:46











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

At least six 12-year-old children were injured on Tuesday after a classmate attacked them with a knife at a school in Azambuja, a small town in the Portuguese district of Lisbon.

The attacker, also aged 12, used a knife from the school’s cafeteria. Among the injured is a girl who is in a serious condition and has been taken to Santa Maria Hospital in the Portuguese capital, according to Portuguese media.

The National Republican Guard (GNR) has reported that it received the call from the centre at around 2:30 p.m. – one hour earlier in Spain. It has also pointed out that it is still too early to detail the reasons that motivated the minor to carry out the attack.

For its part, the Azambuja School Association has issued a brief statement in which it has stressed that what happened on Tuesday was an “isolated incident” and that after the situation has been “normalized”, teaching activities will continue “as normal” from this Wednesday.