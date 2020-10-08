Gray matter deficiency – Even in 15-year-old children who have Internet addiction, their brain’s gray matter (the part of the brain that controls all actions) is less in these children. This is why it is very stressful for these children to handle themselves and face situations. Therefore, it becomes very important for parents to pay attention to their children on the social circle. Make them a creative member of the family get to gether and family function. That is, let the children also work according to their age and ability. Like, helping decorate the house, watering everyone, making everyone welcome, etc. This will reduce the inclination of children towards the virtual world and they will be able to achieve better physical and mental development.

Things related to children’s screen time Bangalore-based child psychologist and counselor Malavika says that in our society, exposure to mobile time is too much for our society to ignore health guidelines. This causes brain problems in children. According to age, children under 5 years should spend only 15 to 30 minutes a day on mobile. Whereas a child of 5 to 8 years should not use mobile or any screen for more than 1 hour.

Online classes Today’s time has increased due to online classes but it is a rare condition. Because children’s studies during the Corona epidemic cannot be ignored. But in this also the parents should take full care of the screen time of the children.

Video games and children’s brain – Talking about any video game, it creates a kind of addiction in children. It is given the name of the disease when the child shows excessive movement, tantrums, is busy in the game and does not get attention in studies when he does not get mobile or any other gadget. -If the child starts adopting every method to get a mobile that can meet his needs, then understand that the child has been caught in the video game addiction. With this addiction, the child is also the victim of many other wrong habits. – Like, investing money to get a lifeline in the game …, getting tense while crossing one round after another and then showing this stress in his behavior. Not being able to focus on studies etc. due to this stress. This also spoils the eating and drinking routine of children.

Feeling of emptiness – Feeling of emptiness comes to the children who are victims of video game addiction, if they are not given mobile. That is, a kind of emptiness dominates the heart and mind that I have nothing, what I am for, etc. This causes discomfort in the child.

Effect on behavior and family The effect of game addiction is seen on the behavior of the child and his family relationships. He is angry at talk and his dealings with family members are very aggressive. – Such children are not able to perform well in studies and they have difficulty in making good friends in school too. Because of the change in their nature, they start quarreling over small things, which makes them difficult to form bonds with other normal children.

Its effect on the brain Child counselor Malvika says that whenever she is a child or elder, whenever a person does an activity that she is happy to do, she feels the cause of a chemical action in her mind. -In dopamine pathway, the level of this neurochemical is a chemical action. Dopamine is a neurochemical found in the human brain, which makes a person feel good when released. When a person does the work of his choice, the level of this hormone increases in his brain and to get this pleasant feeling, the person wants to do this work again and again. Children’s inclination towards video games is also the reason for this chemical process. In order to get the Pleasure Mode available from video games, children like to play video games on mobile for hours and get caught by its addiction.

Danger rings for these reasons Physical development occurs in children in pre-teen or teen age and mental development is also highest in this age. The circle of friends becomes necessary for the child’s physical and mental development to get the right direction. With this, the child starts making his own place among friends in an environment of healthy adaptation. -But where there is lack of confidence or support, children start moving towards the virtual world. So that you can increase your self steam. Children also move towards the net and screen to avoid social anxiety. In this way they want to focus on their identity. -This is the age when such questions come in the mind of the child, what is my identity, in what I am better? Facing these questions, if the child is happy in the world of video games, then he is happy to complete the task that is available during the games.

These health problems increase in the child – Children who are more busy in video games, may have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in their body since childhood. In this, the lungs of children become weak and only after walking a few steps they begin to experience fatigue. In children who engage in video games instead of physical activities, obeseidi starts in childhood. These include early diabetes, early hypertension. Problems like to be seen. In the midst of these situations, if the child is busy in a video game for hours, then he cannot rule out the possibility of having a heart problem. – Physical activities contribute a lot to the mental development of a person. Children who are more busy on the screen have some effect on some part of their brain. In such children, the ability to cope with stress (stress tolerance power) is less developed than other normal children.

These things make the mantli fit – Being physically active, playing on the ground and being with the team, the child learns coping skills. This makes the child mentally strong. But the lack of all these has been observed in children busy with video games.

These things can be the reason of death – How is it possible for a 12-year-old child to die from heart attack while playing video games in Egypt? What could be the reasons behind this and what would have happened in the child’s body, which would have caused the first heart attack and then his death? In response to these questions, the doctors suspect some things … Rajesh Kumar, Senior Psychiatrist Doctor at Max Hopital, Patparganj (Delhi), says that the child may have been in long sitting without eating and drinking, due to which his body’s metabolic rate may go awry and may cause hypoglycemia. Dehydration – It may cause dehydration. Because for a long time he would not drink water according to the needs of the body. Sitting position – There can be blood pulling in the lower part of the body, it can cause heart rate disturbances. Which may be one reason for the death of the child. Stretch increase – Heart rate can be fast or uncontrolled due to the pressure to play better games continuously.

Two shocking facts come to light in this incident of the death of a 12-year-old child while playing a video game. One is that it is not normal for a child to have a heart attack at such a young age. Secondly, death at the age of 12 due to heart attack is also not acceptable. Let’s talk to the doctors here and look at the factors that can cause a child to have a heart attack in teenage or pre-teenage …