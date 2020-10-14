Ronnie phillips, a 12-year-old boy with autism, was admitted in a coma to the ICU of the London hospital of St. George. The reason is because the minor swallowed a can of drink that could have been mixed with bleach, as the british newspaper Daily Mail.

Phillips se escaped last Friday with his brother Jimmy, 11 years oldwhile his mother slept. According to the mother, Danielle Potter, her children were left with “some older kids who gave Ronnie a can of gin”. The family claims that the drink contained bleach, but the authorities have not confirmed this point.

After drinking, he fell in the middle of the street and the young people fled without helping him. So, a woman found the two children and called the emergency services. Jimmy, who was traumatized by the incident, He stayed by his brother’s side thinking that he had passed away. The youths who fled were located the next morning by police officers.

Family support

As soon as the assists arrived to the scene, He was rushed to a hospital in South London. Once there, he was induced into a coma. Since then, his life support was withdrawn and his return home is expected shortly: “I just want to people realize the dangers of drinking, drugs, stupid games and running away leaving a child to die “, denounced his mother through Facebook.

The little one’s grandmother has launched a fundraiser to support him after the incident: “Children will be children, but these kinds of things are ridiculous and dangerous. Now he’s awake, but can’t understand why no one likes him and neither how have they done this to him when he considered them his friends. I want to show him that people care and that not everyone is unpleasant, “concluded his relative.