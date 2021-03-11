Upon arrival, the paramedics provided first aid to the minor, who had a head trauma and was conscious Emergency door of the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital, in a file image. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM

A 12 year old boy was injured this thursday being run over by a tourist when he was walking down a street in San Javier. The accident occurred around 7:19 p.m., on Jabalina Street in the town.

After receiving a call warning of the outrage, the Emergency Coordination Center mobilized local police officers from San Javier and a mobile unit from the Emergency service to the scene. Upon arrival, the paramedics provided first aid to the injured minor, who had a head trauma and was conscious, and later he was transferred to the General University Hospital Los Arcos del Mar Menor.