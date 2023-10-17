Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 10:54



| Updated 11:06 a.m.

A 12-year-old boy, who is in his first year of ESO, stabbed a classmate yesterday at a high school in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona). The victim was stabbed six times in the back with a kitchen knife. She was taken to the hospital in mild condition, according to investigation sources.

The serious event occurred around 10 in the morning in class, at the Rubio i Ors school. The institute called the Mossos, who detained the alleged aggressor, who, being under 14 years old, cannot be criminally charged. The motive and whether the boy had previously been involved in similar episodes is unknown. According to Mon.cat, it was the teacher herself who took the knife from the aggressor and prevented him from injuring other classmates in the classroom.

The Catalan Police have opened proceedings. But being under 14 years of age, the instruction will depend on the General Directorate of Care for Children and Adolescents (Dgaia) of the Generalitat.