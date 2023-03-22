Emergency entrance of the Maternal and Child Hospital of Malaga, in a file image. JORGE ZAPATA (EFE)

A 12-year-old boy has died in Mijas (Málaga, 89,502 inhabitants) after falling from the balcony of the second floor of a house. The minor had been admitted to the pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Maternal and Child Hospital of Malaga during the early hours of Tuesday, when the accident occurred, related to hallucinations that the child suffered from high fever. The blow caused a serious polytraumatism and the health team from the center has tried to save him since then, until hospital sources confirmed his death this morning.

Several witnesses who saw the child fall notified Emergencias 112 Andalucía last Tuesday around 00:50. His own family also called several times to report what had happened and explain that the minor had a high fever and that he had suffered “delusions” moments before the events, as explained by the emergency service. Members of the Civil Guard, Local Police and health workers went to the place, located on Calle Azucena in the Las Lagunas area of ​​Mijas and very close to the A-7 Autovía del Mediterráneo.

The medical team immediately transferred the little boy by ambulance to the Maternal and Child Hospital in the city of Malaga, where he was admitted to the ICU with multiple injuries and in critical condition. There he has been treated until he finally has not overcome the injuries produced in the fall and has died. This Thursday the body will be taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Malaga to perform an autopsy. The Civil Guard has taken over the investigation to clarify what happened, with the main hypothesis that the child suffered a feverish delirium when he fell from the balcony.