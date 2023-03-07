A 12-year-old boy has died in Zamora and another minor has been injured as a result of a traffic accident on the outskirts of the city that took place on Monday afternoon. Both were traveling with the driver in a car that left the road at kilometer 461 of the A-11 motorway, at the access roundabout to the A-66 motorway, in the Benavente direction.

Specifically, the incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. in the municipality of the Zamora town of Valcabado del Pan. As a result of this event, two males aged 12 and 17 had to be evacuated, the first of them in serious condition, as reported by 112 Castilla y León.

Sacyl health personnel treated both injured on the spot. The younger of the two was transferred in serious condition in a mobile ICU of Sanitary Emergencies to the Virgen de la Concha Hospital in Zamora capital, where he finally died, as reported by the Government Sub-delegation in Zamora.

For his part, the other minor under the age of 17 was evacuated by basic life support ambulance to the same health center.

Notice to the Civil Guard and Emergencies



The emergency center notified the Zamora Civil Traffic Guard and the Emergency Coordination Center (CCU) for Sanitary Emergencies-Sacyl of this traffic accident, which sent the aforementioned mobile UVI and basic life support ambulance to the scene.