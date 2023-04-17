A 12-year-old boy died after being hit by a ball. on the chest when he played in the facilities of the La Salle school in Sestao, in Vizcaya, Spain, last Sunday.

As published this Monday by the Basque newspaper The mail, The minor of Senegalese origin was in the schoolyard with friends, family and other children when, around 7 pm on Sunday, he was hit by a ball and began to convulse.

The Ertzaintza (Autonomous Police of the Basque Country) informed the agency EFE that the child died in an accident suffered in the street and that the circumstances in which the death occurred are being investigated, without specifying any further details.

With the investigation, it will be determined if the child collapsed as a result of the ball received, as it seems, or if his fall was not directly related to the impact of the ball and began to occur a few moments before, the Basque newspaper reported.

Agents of the Ertzaintza and the local Sestao Police tried to revive the young man, but it was impossible. The resuscitation maneuvers of a medical team, transferred to the school, in two ambulances, were not effective either.

The boy’s parents, who were present in the schoolyard, had to receive assistance from Osakidetza psychologists.

