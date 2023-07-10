A-12 Recco-Nervi, coach catches fire in a tunnel due to overheating of the vehicle. All passengers safe

A bus of tourists it caught fire inside the tunnel Monte Giugo on the A12 in the section between Recco and Nervi towards Genoa. The fire was caused by the vehicle overheating.



Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire flames. Because of stake a dense has been created smoke inside the tunnel and seven ambulances and two medical cars were sent for this.



The passengers all managed to get out of the tunnel and the injured were treated initially in the service area of ​​S. Ilario for intoxication. The wound more serious is the bus driver forced to resort to the hyperbaric chamber while five other slightly intoxicated people were accompanied to the emergency room of the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

#Genoafrom 17.25 i #fire fighters are intervening on the A12 motorway for the#fire of a bus in the Monte Giugo tunnel, between Rapallo and Nervi. There are no people involved, checks are underway [#9luglio 19:30] pic.twitter.com/YYlues0AxR — Firefighters (@firefighters) July 9, 2023

