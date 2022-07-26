A lamppost about 12 meters high fell on the road on Camino de Murcia avenue, in Cieza, on Tuesday, fortunately without causing personal injury. Despite the ostentatiousness of the event, damage was only recorded in a flower pot on the public highway and in a parked vehicle.

The event occurred shortly after seven in the afternoon, when, for unknown reasons, the lamppost fell to number 142, where a bakery is located. His dependents commented on the “great scare” they got when they heard the blow. Municipal sources reported that, immediately, the more than 50 luminaires of this type that are distributed throughout this central Ciezana avenue will be reviewed.