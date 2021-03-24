At noon, Dona Salud dozes sitting in the courtyard of the house with her head resting on her hand. The nap is not going to last long; Soon the parade of tourists will begin, who will call her Mama Coco. She will open her eyes, sit up a little and lend herself to the photo. One after another they will remove the pandemic mask and pose next to it. Afterward, they will slide a bill into your 107-year-old semi-closed hands. Mama Coco will smile with few teeth.

The woman does not remember her youth. Dances? Sing? “Pure work,” he says. She was a potter, like her husband and like all the people. They molded the precious clay pots, baked and sold at nearby fairs. Beans, nopales and some fish that the lake gave them were cooked in those containers. He had only three children who have given him dozens of grandchildren and the lost count on great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. This is the life of the indigenous people of the Michoacán plateau (Mexico). Until one day, who was going to say it, after a century, the story took a turn. A strange twist between reality and fiction.

In 2017, Pixar presented one of its latest greatest hits, Coconut, an animated film that tells, through the mouth of a child who wants to be a musician, the Mexican traditions of the Day of the Dead, the reunion for a few hours between those who have already left and those who still obey the force of gravity. Those responsible for that production visited several Mexican states for months to document and take inspiration from places and characters. Disney distributed the tape all over the world and the boy Miguelito became famous, but not as famous as the great-grandmother Coco, a long-lived woman in a wheelchair, with a cloudy head from which two white braids hung. The extraordinary resemblance of Doña Salud Ramírez with that character and some minor coincidences have forever renamed her Mama Cocó.

Salud Ramírez sleeps while waiting for the arrival of tourists. Teresa of Miguel

“I am from Tijuana, but we come from California, in the United States. I have seen the film about 30 times ”, Luci Silva says excitedly, with the inflammation of the tourist who in the presence of the old woman feels“ a dream come true ”. Luci will take a photo with the centenary, dedicate some kind words to her and leave the chair for the next one. The photocall It has a poster with the characters from the animation and next to it, the two oxygen bottles that relieve the woman’s pulmonary insufficiency. Doña Salud has never seen the movie and the wheelchair, says her granddaughter Paty, only uses it to rest. Indeed, she gets up alone, barely aided by a cane, which she brandishes when the smallest of her family bother her. In the mornings he walks around the patio and waters his plants.

For about five years, life has changed for the whole family, which has not stopped pursuing the film’s producer to acknowledge that he was inspired by the grandmother for his character. “The townspeople told us that they had photographed her in the square, and the church and some streets appear in the film,” says the granddaughter. Anyway, no one takes away the title of Mama Coco, which is so funny to the old woman, although she does not know very well what the pod is about. In the garage of the house, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren have installed nine china stalls with the image of the two grandmothers, the real one and the animation one. T-shirts, mugs, guitars, magnets, piggy banks, key chains, corkscrews, picture frames, pens, various toys. Tourists buy their visit to the house and also leave money to the woman. If they don’t, the granddaughters remind them that they are forgetting that detail.

A keychain in the shape of the guitar from the movie Coco and the image of Salud Ramírez. Teresa of Miguel

From Italy, China, Spain, Puerto Rico and dozens of other countries, the tour guides deposit their visitors in Santa Fe de la Laguna to greet Mama Coco, while the family regrets that those responsible for the entertainment do not compensate them for the supposed inspiration in his grandmother. At 107 years old, Doña Salud is living a crazy movie that takes her around the world when she talks, lightly, with tourists. The woman barely knew the capital of Mexico many decades ago. “Yes, I went once, to see the Virgin of Guadalupe.” Now it is she, happily, the one who receives the visits of the devotees of the cinema. And between photo and photo, he resumes his morning nap.

