Frenchman Colette Maz started her story with playing the piano when she was four years old, finding in music the warmth absent in her strict upbringing.

And she does not seem tired of her long relationship with the piano. Maz just recorded her sixth album, a recording of three recordings by Claude Debussy, scheduled for release in April. And last year, she recorded pieces for Debussy and another great French composer, Eric Satet.

Today, at 106 years old, her playing continues to ooze delicately. Sitting at the piano, Maze is one of four in her Paris apartment, her graceful fingers touch the keys as she swayes to the tunes of Schumann, Debussy and Chopin.

“It’s food, food for the soul and the heart,” says Maz, a slim and spirited woman.

Born in 1914 to a middle-class family, she was taught to play by her mother while her father ran a fertilizer factory.

Then she continued her studies at the Institut “Paris Ecole Normale de Musique” in Paris, before starting her artistic career as a performer in music schools in the French capital.