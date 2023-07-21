Metro: 105-year-old resident of the UK urged young people to never sit idle

A 105-year-old resident of Nottinghamshire, UK, celebrated her birthday and revealed the secret of her longevity. About it informs Metro.

Elsie Alcock was born on June 28, 1918 and has lived in the same house in the village of Hathwaite since birth. The woman has never had a permanent job. In her youth, she worked part-time by cleaning neighbors’ houses, and when she got married, she devoted herself entirely to caring for her family. Elsie used to be an avid domino player and even won competitions. The woman lost her husband when he was 78 and has since lived with her son Raymond, a divorced father of four.

According to Raymond, his mother is very independent, despite her advanced age. The man noted that she was constantly doing something. “She knitted until 2023, but now she has arthritis,” he says. Elsie said she lived a long life by never sitting idle and encouraged young people to follow her example. Now the woman and her son regularly collect puzzles and take care of the plants they grow in the backyard.

Elsie currently has six grandchildren and over 30 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, many of whom visit her on Sundays. “Our family treats her like a queen,” says Raymond.

