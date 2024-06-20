Margot Friedländer is 102 years old and, for the month of July, she is the cover star of Vogue Germany magazine. She is a Holocaust survivor and throughout her life she has never tired of fighting against the oblivion of this tragedy.

He lives in Berlin. And even today, not far from her home, there is a place of terror: Askanischer platz, the square where she was gathered together with a group of Jews on 16 June 1944 and from which she left for the Theresiendstadt camp, also known as the name of Terezin, about sixty kilometers from Prague. “I will never forget it,” says Margot. She was born in Berlin on 5 November 1921. She was 12 years old when Hitler came to power: she was very young, but in any case she was at an age in which she began to be understood and in which violence, when encountered, was very clear. She lost her family in Auschwitz.

She lived in America, in New York, but when she became a widow she wanted to return to Berlin, where it all began. Her life, after going through the darkness, was always about talking, telling, not forgetting. This is why she has always met the kids, she attended schools to explain what happened and what must never happen again. Today she is one of the last survivors still alive. When she is no longer there, there will be videos, documentaries, the memories of those who met her: but no one will be able to recount the horror seen and experienced with their own eyes. She recounts when on the morning of November 10, 1938 she went to work, she was a seamstress, in her usual salon and how, along the way, she encountered Jewish shops with broken windows and smeared facades, synagogues in flames, after the Night of Crystals. She says that she had her nose operated on because she looked too Jewish, and that she had dyed her hair to appear more Aryan. She has a foundation to remember, she encourages young people to pass on the stories of survivors. But not only. To realize the danger, which is always around the corner. To support humanity and tolerance, she explains to this petite woman that, with her sweet gaze, she is a living example of strength and tenacity.

Vogue Germany tells this story with a multi-page report. Telling means resisting, becoming aware, trying not only not to forget, but also to look to the future with the awareness of what the alarm bells of nationalist movements are.