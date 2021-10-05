Two make 234 years: 101 actual humans and 133 humans converted from the 19 felines. This is the story of a loving gesture made by an elderly woman who decided to adopt the oldest cat from a North Carolina animal shelter in the United States.

Gus, a handsome 19-year-old black-and-white kitty, was brought to the Humane Society of Catawba County (HSCC) in North Carolina in mid-September after his previous owner could no longer keep him due to unexpected work commitments. A difficult choice, explains Jane Bower, director of the shelter: “Its owner was heartbroken.”

“When Gus arrived, we had him undergo a health check and found that the cat is in exceptional health for his 19 years,” added the director. And in addition to feeling good, Gus is also a lucky cat because, shortly after his arrival at the shelter, Penny’s family, a 101-year-old lady, arrived at the facility looking for an elderly kitten. «The adopter’s family contacted us asking to adopt an elderly cat for their mother – explained Bower -. She had recently lost her cat and even though she had been given a stuffed cat as a gift, she wasn’t happy because she didn’t purr. Obviously we were cautious in giving it to them given the age of both parties, but the family said they were willing to take care of the cat on behalf of the mother. “

“A meeting made in Heaven” Bower defined it, saying that “Gus immediately felt at ease in his new home and eats like a horse.” The shelter shared the good news in a Facebook post writing, “Our hearts are filled with this beautiful adoption. Our 19 year old great grandfather (133 in human years) found the loving arms of his new mom who is 101 years old. Congratulations Gus-Gus. We wish you the best days to come watching the squirrels and sharing your love and purr. ‘

The story of Gus and Penny is a story of hope for the center, which unlike other places, has refused to suppress it as other facilities do with such old animals: “We are constantly full of pets. Gus’s age is exceptional, but we regularly see older specimens. We still defend these animals and work to find them a new home, regardless of their age ».

