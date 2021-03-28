A 101-year-old man He was discharged this Saturday after having overcome covid-19 after being hospitalized for 22 days in a hospital in the Bolivian city of Cochabamba.

The patient, identified as Daniel Jaldín, is from Cochabamba, lives in the El Buen Pastor nursing home and was transferred to Hospital del Norte after testing positive in a PCR test, explained the director of that municipal health center, José Luis Hidalgo.

In addition to covid-19, they detected other diseases as “a urinary infection, conjunctivitis and malnutrition”, indicated the doctor.

“To avoid complications, treatment has been started due to his age, the pathologies have been resolved and he has been discharged after 22 days of hospitalization,” he indicated.

The old man also suffered from malnutrition (Video capture).

Hidalgo said that Jaldín’s recovery “has been good news” for the hospital that last January inaugurated the care of specialty services.

The man is the covid patient of “older age“That hospital has treated with satisfactory results so far, he said.

“He has gone stable, without oxygen requirement. We are going to follow up on the nutritional issue, we still have to solve that,” said Hidalgo.

Hospital staff will coordinate with the nursing home to carry out the necessary controls on the patient, he added.

OTHER CASES

In May 2020, a 94-year-old woman overcame covid-19 in La Paz after a month admitted to a hospital.

People wait to receive the first dose at the Hospital de Clínicas in La Paz, Bolivia (Xinhua).

In the world, other cases of older adults who beat the disease have been known, such as that of Phil Corio, of 108 years old, in the United States, or María Branyas, from 113 years, in Spain.

Bolivia accumulates 12,143 deaths and 268,711 infections of covid-19 since the first cases detected in March 2020.

Although in recent weeks there was a slight decrease in daily cases after a second wave registered since the end of December, concern arose about the possibility that the Brazilian variant of covid-19 is already in the country.

Given this, national and local authorities have reinforced health controls and announced the start of vaccination in municipalities bordering Brazil.

EFE Agency.

