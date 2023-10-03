The Dubai Misdemeanor Court fined an Asian man 100,000 dirhams and imprisoned him for three months for running a gambling game in a public place open to the public, with a value of 10 dirhams per person.

The details of the case, according to what was established in the court’s confidence and reassured its conscience, and the investigations of the Dubai Public Prosecution, stated that while a Dubai police officer was in his area of ​​jurisdiction in the Nakheel area, he saw a person running a gambling game in a public place available to the public.

Investigations indicated that the policeman was disguised in civilian clothing. He approached the accused, informed him of his desire to participate in the game, and asked him about the required conditions. The accused asked him to pay 10 dirhams to participate, and explained to him the mechanism of play, which is to bring a set of dice and a cup, and the The player places the dice inside the cup and shakes it. If the numbers are sequential, he wins an additional 10 dirhams, and if they are not, he loses his money.

She continued that the accused was caught red-handed in his crime, and in possession of the tools he uses to manage the game, which is a piece of plastic with numbers on it, six numbered dice, a metal cup and an electric lamp. He was also seized with 20 dirhams from the proceeds of gambling, and then he was seized and brought. To the relevant police station.

When the accused was questioned in the arrest report, he admitted to managing and organizing a gambling game, in which each party agreed to pay a sum to the other if he lost in the game, in an open place without discrimination.

The accused said that he took advantage of the sidewalk in the street in the Nakheel area, behind a hotel, to organize a gambling game with the participation of people of the same nationality, admitting that he was organizing these practices for the benefit of another person in exchange for a percentage of the money he obtained.

The accused also confessed to the charge assigned to him during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, and before the court, which concluded that the accused committed his crime of free will, managed and organized a gambling game, and invited others to participate in it without discrimination, indicating that it was satisfied that the accused would benefit from the Public Prosecution’s investigations and his confession. At all stages of the case.

The court ruled to convict him, imprison him for three months, fine him 100,000 dirhams for what was charged to him, confiscate the seized items, and deport him from the state after serving the sentence.