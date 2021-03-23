João Almeida, a 22-year-old Portuguese who was already a pink jersey from the last Turn, on Tuesday donned the green and white jersey of the leader of the Volta a Catalunya In the second stage, a time trial that precedes the first high finish, in Vallter 2000, already the queen stage, ending in Port Ainé. The Volta wheel from Monday with a round number on the suitcase: the celebration of its 100th edition. The anniversary should have been fulfilled last year, but he was the victim, like so many other events, of the beating of the pandemic. The race, which was born January 6, 1911, Three Kings Day, postponed the contest to 2021, which also brings together a second round number: his 110th birthday.

The Volta It is the oldest stage cycling competition in Spain. And also the fourth in the world, behind the Tour de France (1903), from the Return to belgium (1908) and Italy spin (1909). Its creation was very similar to these, by the hand of a journalist, the Sevillian Miguel Arteman, and from a newspaper, Sports world, in order to sell newspapers, to serve as a shuttle to the Back to Spain, that nevertheless resisted until 1935, and to put the country in the European modernity of the time. It had a first emergence in the 30s thanks to the seven victories of an idol of the earth, Mariano Cañardo, the Catalan from Olite, and a growing internationalization since the late 1960s, when he began collecting champions the size of Anquetil, Merckx, Ocaña, Gimondi, Thévenet, Indurain …

Today is a recognized race on the calendar WorldTour, who miraculously survived the economic crisis in 2012But it survived, just as it is overcoming the pandemic, even if it has left a blank year along the way. This week is celebrated no audience, with protocols, but the important thing is that he continues to ride … with good cycling and centennial flavor.