In an 18-minute message, Alberto Fernández announced on Wednesday the new restrictions due to the second wave of the coronavirus. Since then, dozens of protests have multiplied in the streets of the AMBA. Among all the protagonists, one babe barely 10 years old that, Argentine flag in hand, moved everyone and went viral.

The portrait shows the girl, with her back to the camera and in front of the gate of Quinta de Olivos, on Maipú Avenue. She is surrounded by protesters, who take photos and record that scene from every possible angle.

Between the green gate and her, eight Federal Police officers cling to their shields, and one of them carries a weapon, in a passive position. The girl holds an Argentine flag: Makes it wave high

The photo was taken by her aunt, who shared it on her networks. “We went with her to tell Alberto that the boys they paid dearly for the year without school. Mental frailty, depression, violence, and… lack of knowledge, “he wrote in his post.

And he added: “These guys, who are in schools today, are the doctors who will take care of us in the future, they are the architects and engineers who will make the constructions where we will live and travel; they are the politicians and economists who will watch over our well-being. tomorrow”.

The Twitter account replied Organized Parents, created in October 2020 and which brings together participants of the protests for the suspension of face-to-face classes. In that single post, the image was shared more than 2,000 times.

The girl had arrived at the Quinta de Olivos around 22 o’clock along with her father, her 16-year-old sister, her aunt and a cousin who is in the fifth year of high school. Her dad didn’t want to take her. “Dad, we take. I want to go”she asked him.

“We parked a couple of blocks, got out and she he insisted that he wanted to carry the flag “said Maria about her niece, in a note with The nation.

The aunt commented on the reaction of the other protesters when they saw the girl. “When my niece stood with the flag there in the middle, the people began to open, he surrounded her making a crescent and she was left alone in the middle. It was Awesome“said Maria.

The aunt assured that the girl was not “aware of the gesture she was making.” Until she saw that all eyes were on her and got excited.

“There we took her out of the place. I told her that I congratulated her because she had just had a very brave attitude and people recognize that,” María added about the 10-year-old girl who became symbol of a claim.

