A 10 month old baby has died this Monday after the fire broke out in a house in Granada, while another seven people have been injured by smoke inhalation. The events took place on the seventh floor of a building on Henríquez Jorquera Street, in the northern part of the city.

Firefighters went to the scene at 11:45 a.m., where they rescued the injured, a process in which one of the professionals has also suffered burns. Among those assisted was the deceased baby, who had been evacuated moments before the rescue by neighbors, according to the newspaper. Ideal.

Members of the National Police, Local Police and a health team have also traveled to the home. “We cannot yet determine the causes, but we do know that it’s very violentthat there is a lot of thermal load in the home,” the Granada Fire Chief, Gustavo Molina, detailed to the media.

Some residents of the same building have also described the dramatic situation that many of them have experienced. “We were sleeping and we started hearing screams. I quickly picked up my brothers and my friends. It was all black, I just heard my father scream“, a neighbor explained to the same medium.