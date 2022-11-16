Imoco slips the eighth victory against the bringing up Pinerolo. Gaspari’s team made a comeback against Barbolini’s in the second knockout

The big match of the seventh day is the one between Scandicci and Milan. There were important points up for grabs for the top rankings and at the end of a hard-fought match the Lombard team takes home the victory thanks to the tie break. Eighth victory out of eight races for the Italian champion team of Prosecco Doc which changes team again and scores a very clear victory against the newly promoted Pinerolo. From the challenge to climb to A1 in 2013 to the Scudetto final in 2015, Casalmaggiore-Novara often sounds like a derby. Tonight’s challenge at PalaRadi is no exception and rewards the most popular Piedmontese (who return to success after two knockouts) but does not make Casalmaggiore look bad. Great victory for Bergamo, which clearly surpasses Perugia in three sets at the PalaBarton. Il Bisonte redeems himself and goes to Urbino, against a Vallefoglia who fight on equal terms only in the second set. Cuneo unlocks himself in front of his fans and conquers his first full victory, bringing 3 precious points to the farmhouse. Finally, the magic moment of Reale Mutua Chieri continues, with the sixth victory out of seven championship races. And the black moment of the Busto Arsizio e-work continues, at the fifth consecutive defeat, even with the extenuating factor of absences.

Perugia-Bergamo 0-3 (21-25, 22-25, 13-25) — The home team has been constantly at the mercy of their opponents, offering one of the worst performances of this start to the season. Already the beginning of Bartoccini Fortinfissi was traumatic, which found itself down on 0-5 and then on 2-8, up to 9-16. Taking advantage of this gap, the players from Bergamo, led by a Cagnin (6 points in the fraction) who was at times impetuous, progressively extended, managing to frustrate even the comeback attempt by the players from Perugia, who stopped at 19-22. Then the new guest extension and success with Da Silva’s attack. In the second set Perugia (with Galic instead of a dull Samedy) started with the right attitude (6-5), moving forward on 13-10, before suffering a break until 13-15 on Butigan’s series of serve and with three attacks by Da Silva. Then new parity on 17-17 and another break from Bergamo until 17-21. Then even on 22-22 and then the final sprint on Lanier’s series of bars and final point (22-25) arrived with Butigan’s block on Guerra. Those who expected a reaction from Matteo Bertini’s girls in the third set were disappointed, with Bergamo accentuating the difference in values ​​even further (5-13) and, despite the changes, Perugia literally collapsed until the final point (13-25) knocked down by Da Silva herself (Mvp and best scorer of the match with 17 points). With this victory, Bergamo left Perugia behind by four points. (Antonello Menconi)

Vallefoglia-Florence 0-3 (20-25, 25-27, 11-25) — Hancock was awarded the best serve of last season, for Il Bisonte Graziani is absent due to fever and Celine Van Gestel – who went out with an ankle problem in the tie-break against Cuneo – is on the scoresheet but not usable. Cambi is the MVP of a moving team. We start: 3-3, 5-5, 10-10. Florence puts the arrow on 11-15, Vallefoglia is fouled. It’s 13-19, the Megabox puts its own into it. Il Bisonte leads 15-20 and 19-23, the clubs are discontinuous and not very effective (6 errors in the first set). Florence does the bare minimum, but it is sufficient to archive the first partial (20-25). Second set: 3 all, 8-8, 13-13, the Megabox tries to escape (18-14) with a good Pope. Florence gnaws at points and climbs up to 20-21, with Lutz Vallefoglia regaining control (23- 21). Knollema signs on 23 all, the Marches complicate their lives, they don’t take advantage of a set ball while Il Bisonte closes their second (25-27). Third set: 1-5, for Vallefoglia there is the repercussion of the second set lost at the photo finish, Florence with Herbots goes on velvet. It’s 2-7, 5-13, no story. We get to 9-22, it’s the worst game of the season for the Mafrici girls. There are 14 total errors in service for Megabiox, 13-3 blocks for Florence. (Camilla Cataldo) See also At what point is the Mbappé case?

Cuneo 3-0 Macerata (25-22, 25-16,- 25-20) — For the “cats” grit and character in this match against Macerata who resists in the first and third sets, but without ever having the “tendency” of the match in hand. Still out (it is thought until December) Gicquel, Diop plays the opposite role throughout the match. In the first few days, Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata faced five of the top six teams in the standings and now Cuneo wanted full results at home: an uphill start for coach Paniconi’s freshman on his debut in the top flight. MVP Szakmary author of 20 points (59%). The two teams know that they can compete on equal terms and the first part of the first set travels in a tie: at odds of 3, at odds of 8, then the advantage of Macerata with Molinaro in the center (8-10). The Hall blocks well for the Cuneo players, but it’s time to serve for Molinaro (formerly from Mondovì, just to stay on the territory of the “Granda”: ace and a lot of difficulty for receiving the San Bernardo, especially for Kuznetsova. We go on score of 12-16. Brave Signorile and companions to grit their teeth and recover (20-21) and ace Szakmary for 21 all, Abbott’s attack in the net (replaced by Quarchioni). Cuneo “holds”: 23-22 and broadside by Kuznetsova (5 points, 62%) for 24-23. Macerata misses the construction and Szakmary (7 points) in the pipe signs the 25-22 for the landlords with 5 blocks to 0. Security and continuity in the second partial for Cuneo Granda San Bernardo. Macerata cannot claim to impact the sets with 19% in attack (4 points from Malik with only 25%, little from the other guns). Cuneo controls the partial by always keeping the Marches at a distance : 6-5, 16-11 The “cats” improve in reception, Kuznetsova struggles to pass the block, but scores 7 points (29%), Szakmary (5 points, 67%) is a nice attacking finish for Signorile. After the good defense of the free Caravello, Kuznetsova closes on 25-16. Macerata fights, Cuneo shows superior in fundamentals and keeps his opponents at a distance (14-10, 16-12). There’s room for Drews too in for the Diop. Macerata doesn’t fit and reaches 18-17. Granda San Bernardo resists thanks to the walls (22-18). The point of the set and of the match belongs to Szakmary: 25-20 and 3-0. (Gianni Scarpace) See also James: the hero in Qatar who helped save his rival's life

Bust Arsizio-Chieri 1-3 (14-25, 23-25, 25-20, 18-25) — Without the injured Zannoni and Olivotto, coach Musso initially relies on Battista as a libero, deploying Lualdi in the starting six. Busto’s reception is soon watered down by all and for Bregoli’s white-blues, dragged by Cazaute, Grobelna and Villani (15 points in three, with the Frenchwoman attacking with 83%), the first set goes as smooth as the oil: 14-25 in 22′ needs no comment. In front of Francesca Marcon, present in the stands of the e-work Arena (1300 spectators), Rosamaria tries to keep Uyba afloat, at times even Omoruyi, but Chieri as soon as he pushes his hand (Villani knows something about it) is a blade in the butter: on 18-24, Degradi’s turn of service brings the butterflies to -1, but Cazaute’s attack is worth 23-25 ​​in 29′. In a race marked by the former (Grobelna, Bosio, Villani and Spirito on the Piedmontese front, Lualdi on the Lombard side), Busto tries to postpone the moment of surrender as much as possible (13-8); Fenera re-establishes parity on 19-19, but with three out attacks they actually deliver the well-deserved 25-20 in 27 ‘(Rosamaria scores 8 points, half on the wall). In the family challenge by Musso (father Umberto manager of Chieri, son Marco coach of Busto), Reale Mutua understands that the time has come to close ranks: and the 18-25 in 23’ is the sentence of a match in which Villani and Cazaute (18 and 16 points respectively) compete for the MVP, while Rosamaria consoles herself with the palm of the top scorer with 22 points. (Mattia Brazzelli Lualdi)

Casalmaggiore-Novara 2-3 (24-26, 25-22, 27-25, 13-25, 8-15) — In the first set Novara goes down 16-13 and struggles a lot despite the many mistakes by Trasporti Pesanti (39%), which however attacks more consistently. Malual is a cross and a delight, Bosetti is the experience that hangs up the Piedmontese, who put their nose forward when it counts and in fact close at the second set point, taking advantage of Chirichella’s effective work. The second set is still in balance, but after 20, Trasporti Pesanti wins, this time having the strength to get out of the corner. By limiting Karakurt and Carcaces, Casalmaggiore goes out at distance with Malual growing in accuracy (66%) and Lohuis and Melandri from the center who start to whip. Merit note, but it’s hardly news, even for Frannti. In the third set, the head-to-head doesn’t let go, but the set is decidedly strange: when De Bortoli puts in a monstrous defense converted by Perinelli, Casalmaggiore is “on fire” and with two spells from Malual he places the set 5-0 which seems to close the set on 22-18. Instead Novara responds with a counterbreak of 0-4 and we go to the advantages, once again. A mistake by Carcaces decides and this time Casalmaggiore does not miss the opportunity, dragged when it counts by the usual Frannti. However, a second game begins here, decisive because it is dominated by Novara, which concedes almost nothing in the two partials that overturn the dispute again. In the fourth set the initial advantage of 1-5 is increased up to 8-15 on Bonifacio’s serving turn, while when Karakurt pushes the abyss he says 11-21. We then go to the tie break and even here the Piedmontese do not let go: 0-5 initial and match addressed with the usual gigantic (not only for the stature) Karakurt. Bonifacio closes with the first half on a good work by Polder. (John Gardani) See also Bovolenta, what a fairy tale. Alessandro wins in the name of father Vigor: is he the strongest?

Pinerolo-Conegliano 0-3 (21-25, 20-25, 12-25)

The world champion coach Daniele Santarelli is satisfied that he can enjoy the increasingly solitary first place in the standings. Also an opportunity to make the whole bench spin, but leaving the Swedish bomber Haak at rest. Imoco doesn’t lose points and insists on building up the group waiting for more convincing tests.

Scandicci-Milan 2-3 (25-23, 21-25, 25-20, 24-26)

First set that begins with a series of mistakes, on both sides, testifying to a bit of tension on the pitch. It goes on point by point. When it counts, Zhu’s class emerges and closes the first set with a winning attack and with 6 points to his credit. Milan wants to get back into the game in a big way and starts strong in the second set with Stevanovic’s first half and Sylla’s fundamental contribution, reception plus attack. Scandicci loses some momentum and finds himself down even 15-22 before hinting at a reaction of pride. At 24-20 for Vero Volley, an error arrives in Stysiak’s serve, but Thompson scores on the next play and restores parity. The meeting continues to reserve us many emotions and also some reversals in the face. Savino Del Bene starts strong in the third, with a Pietrini that engages a higher gear and a very solid and concrete Mingardi. This is how Barbolini’s team finds itself clearly ahead on 13-5. However, Milan is not there and immediately recovers 4 points and finds itself one down on 18-17. Final sprint for Scandicci who ends with Belien even dribbling. Milan certainly does not give up and risks losing this match because at 24-23, Scandicci finds itself having a match point at its disposal, canceled by Sylla with a winning attack from place four. And so it is the team coached by Gaspari who takes advantage of a mistake in Washington’s attack. In the wake of the victory in the fourth quarter, Vero Volley restarts strongly and brings home a really important success to consolidate the second place in the standings. (Stefano Del Corona)