Last recovery of women’s A-1, a head and tail between Perugia and Novara. The regular season ends on Saturday evening (there are seven races scheduled at 8.30pm). A good part of the matches of the quarter-finals to be established and above all the two teams that relegated to A-2.

Perugia-Novara 0-3 (14-25, 17-25, 17-25)

–

Victory with primacy for Novara, which clearly surpasses Perugia and reaches Conegliano at the top of the women’s A-1 standings. It will therefore be the last day to assign primacy in the regular season (Chieri-Novara and Bergamo-Conegliano scheduled, with Monza three points away from Trento), while the Umbrians will play for salvation in the away match against Casalmaggiore. The match played in the PalaBarton desert was never in question, with Stefano Lavarini’s sextet dominating from start to finish. The gap was evident from the first set, which ended (14-25) with Karakurt’s attack. Same script in the second half with the girls of Luca Cristofani forced to suffer the strength of Novara, ahead from the beginning. Supremacy was never in doubt, with the fraction ending (17-25) with Havelkova’s attacking error, but with Karakurt still the absolute protagonist (7 points in the fraction). Same script again in the third set (Perugia with Melli and Nwakalor from the start in place of Havelkova and Bauer) with Novara who took off from the very beginning and, despite the changes in the Umbrian ranks, the advantage has progressively increased up to final point (17-25) grounded with the Karakurt wall (MVP and best scorer of the race with 17 points) on the War.