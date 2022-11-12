The Megabox gives up soon, with a few flashes of Kosheleva, but he is too wrong and does not find solutions to put the ball on the ground. Mvp is Orro, but the whole home team works, managing well even the few difficult situations. Gaspari starts with Orro-Thompson diagonally, Sylla-Stysiak crushers, Folie-Stevanovic in the center, Parish Church (returning as owner) free. Mafrici replies with Hancock as director, Piani opposite, D’Odorico and Kosheleva in the band, Mancini and Aleksic in the center and Fiori free. Clear tactical plan: Milan looking for Kosheleva in reception and dividing the balls in attack between Stysiak and Thompson, Vallefoglia beating on Stysiak to exclude her from the game. Milan, however, rises in tone against the wall and comes off 13-8. The guests rely on Kosheleva and recover 19-17, but the Marche also make too many mistakes, so Milan breaks away again and closes with Stevanovic’s ace 25-19. The central Serbian world champion from Monza (on the other side there is also her teammate Aleksic) signs the 10-4 at the start of the second half with 3 points, and Mafrici has already finished the timeouts. The technician of the Marche also tries with the diagonal change (inside Carraro and Lutz), but the home wall (4 more after the 5 of the first set) makes a void and Milan closes 25-10 for the 2-0. Mafrici confirms Lutz at the start of the third fraction, and his 208 centimeters from the American opposite are felt (3 points in the initial 7-6). But Milan goes back to pushing with Thompson and Sylla, breaking away on 18-11. Vallefoglia raises the white flag and Stevanovic closes 25-18 for a 3-0 without appeal (Rodolfo Palermo)

Lavarini has to give up two important pawns at the start such as Danesi (back) and Adams (ankle) and therefore revolutionizes his starting sextet, which around the diagonal Poulter-Karakurt, proposes Bosetti, Carcaces, Chirichella and Bonifacio. On the other hand, Bregoli relies on his typical sextet, with Bosio opposed to Grobelna, Villani and Cazaute in hand, Mazzaro and Weitzel in the center. The start of the match is all about the guests, who shoot hard on 3-7, touching a lot on the wall and counterattacking with a lot of order. Novara still looks like the one seen in the midweek shift with Conegliano, bewildered and unconvinced. Reale Mutua takes the opportunity to go up again to 3-9. The shock tries to give it Bosetti, absolute protagonist in the break that brings Igor closer to minus 3 (8-11). Cazaute’s turn to serve, however, relaunches Chieri’s escape, who runs away at 9-16, forcing Lavarini to the second time out. There is, however, no reaction from the blue, who see the guests close easily 16-25. The second set doesn’t seem to show a different story. Chieri immediately starts strong, with Villani and Cazaute raging and Novara in constant apnea immediately loses contact (4-9; 10-15). A couple of flashes of Karakurt are not enough to revive an unrecognizable Igor compared to the first outings of the championship, dominated by the attitude of Chieri, who plays with great attention and finds in Villani and Grobelna the points that also decide the second set, 18-25 . Lavarini with his back to the wall decides to rely on Battistoni in directing, instead of a Poulter far from an acceptable condition. Novara, at least, finds some flashes of offensive play with Karakurt (4-4) and also a little bit of play in the center with Chirichella (7-8). The balance, however, is really precarious and it takes very little for Chieri to reach 7-10, with Bosio distributing the attacking balls very well between his spikers, all in double figures. On 9-12 Lavarini also plays the Ituma card, for a Karakurt in difficulty. But it is always the Bregoli team that plays the game, very attentive with blocking and defense and always effective with the serve that puts Novara in crisis, which on several occasions approaches (14-15; 19-21) but only in the sprint succeeds to hang up the opponent at 22, Ituma’s great wall. Igor reaches 23 all, when Lavarini decides to remove Battistoni and Ituma to reinsert Poulter and Karakurt. Choice that turns out to be very unhappy: Novara throws away the last chance to reopen the match and for Chieri it is a deserved 3-0. (Andrea Crippa)