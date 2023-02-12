It’s easy for the Italian team to score 3-0 with Cuneo. Perugia, a fundamental victory with a view to salvation. Busto beats Vallefoglia

The 19th day of women’s A-1. Conegliano does not stop.

Conegliano-Cuneo 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-14) The panthers keep the lead of the standings, winning three points after a lackluster race and overtaking a strong-willed Cuneo, but too technically distant. Conegliano, in the thirty-second race of the season, changed sextet again and started with Wolosz, Haak, Cook, Plummer, Lubian, Squarcini and De Gennaro. Cuneo, with Bellano making his debut with the new club, lined up Signorile, Gicquel, Kuznetsova, Drews. Cecconello, Hall and Caravello. Compared to the recent Coppa Italia match, the guests are much more combative and find important points from Hall and Kuznetsova. Panthers are faulty, especially in service and reception, and struggle to be brilliant (7-7). The first break signed by Haak and Plummer (12-9) is followed by two errors and an overtaking by Cuneo (13-14). The race didn’t take off, with many mistakes on both sides, until Conegliano hit the rear. The 6-1 run that closes the set is propitiated by Plummer and Lubian. The guests remain in the match thanks to the many mistakes in the service of the Gialloblù. At 14-13 there are 7 from Conegliano, who is thus unable to focus on the break phase. Drews and Hall find good spaces in parallel (17-17), before the shoulder of the landlords with Haak and Cook. By arranging the reception and the wall, the Imoco Prosecco Doc finds a bit of brilliance in the final set. It is Lubian who digs the decisive furrow, with the first half and block (10-6) and then with an unforced but very effective serve (17-7). In the final Santarelli allows himself the change of the diagonal, fielding Samedy and the very young Coba (17 years old on February 23rd), making his debut in A-1. (Mirco Cavallin)

Perugia-Casalmaggiore 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-22) Exceptional performance by Bartoccini Fortinfissi Perugia, who clearly overcame Casalmaggiore at the Palabarton in three sets, conquering three very heavy points in the key of salvation in the distance challenge with Macerata and Pinerolo. Matteo Bertini’s sextet showed off the best performance of the season, downsizing the Cremona teams. Perugia got off to a great start (in whose ranks the weight of the latest arrivals Santos and Galkowska is felt, waiting for the French Garcia to be in condition to play), more than ever determined to give due consideration to the importance of stakes up for grabs. The Umbrians immediately found themselves ahead at 5-2, with a devastating War (6 points in the set) and then there was the extension to 13-9 on Gardini’s series of serve (an ace) (6 points in the fraction), with the guests who only attempted a desperate recovery in the final, before seeing the set close (25-18) with the diagonal attack of Guerra herself. Same script in the second set, with Matteo Bertini’s team that after a first reaction attempt by Casalmaggiore took the lead 7-6, finding a superlative Gardini (7 points in the fraction) to drag the teammates towards a decisive extension first on the 14-10 and then going up to 19-12. The guest sextet appeared at times annihilated by the great determination of the Umbrians, who then went on to conclude the set (25-20) with a double block from Polder and Galkowska. In the third set (guests with Scola and Malual in place of Carlini and Dimitrova) we expected the reaction of Casalmaggiore, sixth strength of the championship, but Andrea Pistola’s girls were unable to enter the game even if at times there was a good Frantti (7 points in the fraction). Casalmaggiore remained ahead until 8-9, only to then suffer a decisive push from Perugia, who went on to win (25-22) with an attack by Gardini (Mvp and best scorer of the match with 16 points, three more than Guerra and Frantti). (Antonello Menconi) See also Brunori does everything: brace and missed penalty, Palermo go to Ascoli

Busto-Vallefoglia 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-12) The Busto Arsizio e-work asserts the court factor, beating a tricky Megabox ONd in three sets. Savio Vallefoglia and thus achieving the sixth home victory in a row in the league. In an Arena packed with many small athletes from the sister clubs, Musso’s red and whites, well orchestrated by Lloyd and led by Rosamaria (7 points with 54%), immediately channeled (even against the block: 4-1) the first set, concluded on 25-18 in 26′, also by virtue of the generous comeback of the Marches, which stopped on 21-17. Supported by about twenty fans from the Marches, Mafrici’s green-and-whites confirmed the signs of growth (the excellent Drews’ broadside is worth 10-12) even reaching +4. Uyba tries to come back (Degradi knocks down the point of 17-18, the longest and most fought of the match) barely catching the 20 all, before a very tight final, closed 27-25 in 34′ on the out attack by Drews. Vallefoglia accuses the backlash (14-3) and, to close a match under the banner of three former players (Piani, Papa and Berti) with the all-American dribble challenge between the butterfly Lloyd (MVP) and the tiger Hancock, think of Strigot’s 25-17 in 21′. In the final score Rosamaria is the top scorer with 16 points, but Omoruyi (14), Drews (11) and Kosheleva (10) are also in double figures. From the championship to the cup. The e-work will be back on the field as early as Wednesday (7 pm) for the return match of the CEV playoffs against THY of the Italian Marcello Abbondanza, who prevailed in the first leg in three sets. The match, postponed due to the earthquake that hit Turkey, will still be played in Busto Arsizio, and not in Istanbul, where – given the emergency – the suspension of sporting events continues. The president of Uyba Giuseppe Pirola has decided to donate the proceeds (single ticket €10) to charity in support of the Turkish population affected by the earthquake. (Mattia Brazzelli Lualdi) See also Double Italian triumph in Europe. Monza wins the Cev, the Challenge Cup in Scandicci

Bergamo-Novara 3-1 (25-20, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19) An ugly Igor Novara, opaque, awkward, even badly disposed on the field in the initial phase, suffers a burning defeat by Volley Bergamo, protagonist of the best performance of the season. The home team also rewrites history in some way: in fact, they hadn’t won against Novara since January 2018. Great merit of Micoli’s girls was to attack the opponent from the first ball, a bit like Atalanta had done the evening before on the Lazio field. This aggressive attitude took Igor by surprise, from whose initial formation, probably with some arrogance, Lavarini had excluded Karakurt and Carcaces, in favor of the unripe Ituma and the faded Adams. When he called the two starters back onto the field, the inertia of the match had taken a now irreversible turn, despite the backlash of the third set, favored by an understandable relaxation of the players from Bergamo. Volley Bergamo, for its part, was almost perfect, inspired by the director Gennari and supported in attack by all the guns, especially Lanier, who appeared irrepressible and decisive in the final partial. Coach Micoli was very prudent, who removed Cagnin from the second set, a bit in difficulty, in favor of Partenio who had the merit of making very few mistakes. It was the only non-episodic change made by the coach from Bergamo in the whole match. Ildo Serantoni See also The 1-1 of the French players in their defeat in the grand final against Argentina from the p

Florence-Chieri 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 26-24) Fourth win in a row for Il Bisonte Firenze. The Parisi cure begins to bear fruit and now his team is back in the running for play-off qualification. But Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri was unrecognizable for large stretches of the match and the 3-0 straight away is a logical consequence of all this. For two sets we witnessed the same script on the pitch, that is, a one-way match with a clear direction for Florence. The Bisonte you don’t expect (in a positive way), but also the Reale Mutua Fenera you don’t expect (in a negative way). The bisontines did well in attack, with Malinov inspiring and Nwakalor, Herbots and Van Gestel passing continuously. The home team also did well in blocking with Graziani as a specialist and in defense with Panetoni as protagonist. On the other hand there is little to report because Chieri has attacked with very low percentages, at times almost laughable. In the third set, Bregoli’s team starts with another attitude going up 11-8. Parisi then calls time out and there is the reaction of his girls who immediately close the gap. Villani, a player born in Prato, is keen on making a good impression at home and tries to pass on her talent to her teammates. After 17-17 she stretches Florence and brings home a 3-0 run which seems to be the decisive one, but Chieri Butler’s American center goes wild and pulls important points out of the hat. Heart-pounding ending, she goes to the advantages. And after two match points disallowed, Il Bisonte can celebrate thanks to the ball put down by Nwkalor. Il Bisonte is now one point behind eighth place, but Casalmaggiore’s sixth position isn’t that far either. Chieri always has Novara and fourth place within reach, but this setback could set off an alarm bell. (Stefano Del Corona)