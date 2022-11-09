In the anticipation, the tricolors reassemble in the first set and then annihilate the Igor at home. Cuneo beats Bergamo in the recovery
Conegliano is back in command. A set played to a thousand by Igor was not enough, to undermine the technical, but above all mental, overwhelming power of Santarelli’s team, who first staged a comeback with applause and, then, annihilates the opponents by proving once again to be the team to be beat in Italy.
Novara-Conegliano 0-3 (25-27; 11-25; 23-25)
The challenge between Novara and Conegliano is never a match like any other and then, even if it is only the beginning of November and the teams are still running in, no one thinks about making calculations and Lavarini and Santarelli immediately line up their starting formations. The start is entirely made by Igor, who sprints at 9-1, with a frenzied Karakurt. The Imoco enters the game slowly and with Squarcini finds two aces that put it back in the wake at 10-6. It is always Karakurt (already at 7) who keeps Novara ahead but Wolosz regularly starts to find Haak, for a challenge between opposites that ignites the game (15-10). It is above all the errors in the service (5) that slow down Igor, who suffers a new guest break for 16-15. The Imoco completes the comeback at 18 and Lavarini plays the double change card. Haak, however, is impregnable and signs the overtaking (18-19, time out Novara). The Swede (11 points in the set) also finds the ace of plus 2 Bosetti with a magic keeps Igor alive and it is Karakurt (12 in the fraction) who hangs up again at 22. The final is thrilling and Conegliano closes on the third attempt , after having also canceled a set point for Igor (25-27). Won the first comeback, Imoco immediately attacks the second set, taking advantage of the impact of the block on Plummer’s serving time that produces the 2-9 that forces Lavarini to spend two time outs. Unlike what happened in Novara in the first set, Conegliano has the mental strength, as well as technique, to take advantage of the advantage to crush the opponent, with Igor no longer able to find ways out in attack, sinking into a nightmare set lost at 11 without ever fighting. Novara seems to have disappeared from the match and Conegliano has an easy game to stretch immediately at 2-5, and then get in control with the wall that continues to defuse the home strikers, with Karakurt suffering three consecutive blocks for 7-12. Igor tries to shake herself with Danesi’s wall that brings her back to 12-14. A sumptuous Haak drags Imoco to 20-24 and despite Novara’s strenuous defense, which cancels three consecutive match balls, it is still the Swede who closes the score at 23-25. (Andrea Crippa)
The PalaIntred marathon in Bergamo rewards the Grada Cuneo who wins the tie-break, following the good impression aroused in the previous round against the Italian champions Imoco Conegliano.
Bergamo-Cuneo 2-3 (28-26, 22-25, 25-27, 25-22, 13-15)
Volley Bergamo too had returned from a positive performance on the Novara field, but was forced to give up in the excited final. The match is very close on the competitive level, intense and exciting, even if not technically valuable. The teams play it by highlighting highs and lows that favor long breaks followed by incredible recoveries. In short, they lack continuity. Cuneo finds in the tie-break a superlative Diop, who hits from every angle, crumbling the Bergamo wall. The decisive point, however, was signed by the second setter Klein, who entered the place of Signorile on 13-14 and the only ball touched on the ground. In the Bergamo end, Lorrayna’s performance was excellent and those of the returning Lanier and the free Cecchetto were good. There is also room for a yellow card, when Micoli sends Frosini onto the field in the fourth set, not even registered on the scoresheet. At the scorer’s table they notice this immediately and block the substitution before play resumes. Cuneo, however, announces a complaint. Even the tiebreak is a point to point, never more than two lengths between one team and the other until Cuneo gives the right shoulder and collects the first victory of this season. A very heavy victory after so many defeats. (Ildo Serantoni)
November 9, 2022
