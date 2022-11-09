Conegliano is back in command. A set played to a thousand by Igor was not enough, to undermine the technical, but above all mental, overwhelming power of Santarelli’s team, who first staged a comeback with applause and, then, annihilates the opponents by proving once again to be the team to be beat in Italy.

The challenge between Novara and Conegliano is never a match like any other and then, even if it is only the beginning of November and the teams are still running in, no one thinks about making calculations and Lavarini and Santarelli immediately line up their starting formations. The start is entirely made by Igor, who sprints at 9-1, with a frenzied Karakurt. The Imoco enters the game slowly and with Squarcini finds two aces that put it back in the wake at 10-6. It is always Karakurt (already at 7) who keeps Novara ahead but Wolosz regularly starts to find Haak, for a challenge between opposites that ignites the game (15-10). It is above all the errors in the service (5) that slow down Igor, who suffers a new guest break for 16-15. The Imoco completes the comeback at 18 and Lavarini plays the double change card. Haak, however, is impregnable and signs the overtaking (18-19, time out Novara). The Swede (11 points in the set) also finds the ace of plus 2 Bosetti with a magic keeps Igor alive and it is Karakurt (12 in the fraction) who hangs up again at 22. The final is thrilling and Conegliano closes on the third attempt , after having also canceled a set point for Igor (25-27). Won the first comeback, Imoco immediately attacks the second set, taking advantage of the impact of the block on Plummer’s serving time that produces the 2-9 that forces Lavarini to spend two time outs. Unlike what happened in Novara in the first set, Conegliano has the mental strength, as well as technique, to take advantage of the advantage to crush the opponent, with Igor no longer able to find ways out in attack, sinking into a nightmare set lost at 11 without ever fighting. Novara seems to have disappeared from the match and Conegliano has an easy game to stretch immediately at 2-5, and then get in control with the wall that continues to defuse the home strikers, with Karakurt suffering three consecutive blocks for 7-12. Igor tries to shake herself with Danesi’s wall that brings her back to 12-14. A sumptuous Haak drags Imoco to 20-24 and despite Novara’s strenuous defense, which cancels three consecutive match balls, it is still the Swede who closes the score at 23-25. (Andrea Crippa)