Frankfurt (Reuters)

A 1-1 draw between Slovakia and Romania was enough for them to qualify together for the round of sixteen of the 2024 European Football Championship from Group E, as Romania topped the group’s standings and Slovakia rose among the best third-placed teams.

The calculations for qualifying for the group were complicated, as all of its teams were equal before the start of the final round with three points, and although a draw was enough for both teams to qualify, the match witnessed many opportunities.

The two teams scored the two goals of the match in the first half, after Ondrej Duda put Slovakia in front with a header after a cross from Juraj Kuka, before Romania equalized from a penalty kick executed by Razvan Marin, and despite the strong pressure of the two teams in search of victory, they were unable to score.

All the teams in the group were equal with four points after the last round, following Belgium’s 0-0 draw with Ukraine, but Romania topped the list thanks to the number of goals scored, which was better than Belgium, which ranked second, while Slovakia came in third place on goal difference.

Ukraine was at the bottom of the group’s standings due to the lowest goal difference among the group’s teams, leaving the competition.

Romania will face either Slovenia or the Netherlands in the round of sixteen.