Whether the goalless draw against the SpVgg Greuther Fürth is now to be assessed as a (double) loss of points or a (simple) point gain, it is fair to argue about. The fact is: even in the eleventh league game in a row, the Hamburger SV unbeaten.
But it’s also true: of the last four games, the Hanseatic League was only able to make one victorious (against SC Paderborn). In comparison: in the first half of the season the four games against the same opponents were all won.
Therefore one can understand the prophecies of doom of all those who want to recognize a downward trend in the last few weeks. From a purely technical point of view, there is actually nothing to counter their concerns. Three out of 12 possible points (as they were scored in the series against the same opponents) are not necessarily the result of a coming climber.
Therefore, the assessment of midfielder David Kinsombi may surprise you at first glance. He said after yesterday’s game against the Franks: “(…) If we look back on the past few weeks and on our current situation, we are in a constant process and are getting better and better with the ball and against the ball.” (mopo.de)
And actually, also considering the personal situation (after all, Toni Leistner and Jeremy Dudziak were missing two players yesterday, who have steadily improved over the course of the season and were among the most important players in the team until their respective failures), HSV could hardly be able to yesterday make a reproach – except for not having hit.
Whereby – they met. Unfortunately from an offside position. But that became less and less clear to me the more often I saw the repetitions flicker across the screen. If anything, the calibrated line, interpreted by video referee Bibian Steinhaus, was in the nano range. But good: offside is also a tenth of a millimeter (if it can be measured objectively).
In any case, one can praise the fact that HSV never lapsed into hectic actionism even after the Kinsombi and its team were denied hits (78th minute) and waited patiently for his chance. With one more man, with whom you had been on the field for almost half a half at this point, certainly the right strategy.
And so the team still had good chances in the final minutes. Terodde with a head (79th), Leibold with a volley shot (82nd), Narey with a central distance shot from the edge of the penalty area (83rd) or a deflected direct pickup (87th) all failed because of a lack of target water – or because Burchert was in a good mood in the goal of the Guests. For the entire ninety minutes, the kickerDatabase has a odds ratio of 19: 6 for the Rothosen.
The fact that they hardly allowed more than two goalscoring chances against one of the strongest away teams in the league should give courage for the coming weeks.
But football is so wonderfully illogical. With the yardstick of the first half in Aue or the second against Fürth, one should actually be able to assume that Rothosen will win next Sunday at the bottom of the table in Würzburg.
But is HSV really showing its good side in the Flyeralarm Arena? Because if not, it will not be a sure-fire success in Lower Franconia either. Yes, it can backfire completely.
The three previous defeats (at home against Bochum and Hanover and away in Heidenheim) can be easily divided into: earned, undeserved and self-inflicted (and thus earned somewhere). The 0: 1 in Bochum was over ninety minutes behind and actually never really got access to the game.
Completely different was the performance against Hanover, in which you had to run behind an early deficit and still outnumbered for long periods. Nevertheless, they played the Lower Saxony almost against the wall in the second half – only the balls just didn’t want to get into the goal.
And in Heidenheim it went almost optimally for more than half of the first half before the opponent was brought back on board through sloppy defensive behavior. The slapstick goal in the final seconds was then the embodiment of “shot yourself in the leg”.
Otherwise there were really pomadic, even arrogant appearances – at least over half time – only in the 4-2 victory in Braunschweig, in the 3: 3 in Aue – and in the 3-1 victory in the row against the upcoming opponent Würzburg . Against Bayern, who were already bobbing at the bottom of the table, HSV were down 1-0 after a completely sleepy first half before Terodde (who else?) Sorted things out.
So there are a few precedents for lethargic, uninspired performances this season as well.
But I just want to be optimistic, hang on to the person of the head coach and the new staff (Terodde) compared to last season and “dare” the following thesis: will HSV tackle every game from now until the end of the season, like the good halves in Braunschweig or in Aue (or against Hannover or in Heidenheim) he can’t help but move up.
Because there is no better team in this league. Neither in direct comparison nor over the course of a whole season.
But – and this as a warning, so to speak -: HSV was in the same position at the same time in the past two seasons. The end of it is well known …