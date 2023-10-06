Live Wire announced that 9th Sentinel Sisters is available from today in early access on Steam. The price to preview this roguelike action game is €4.99.

Within this early access version we will find 16 types of weapons, 37 upgrade parts, three heroines and a strategic path. More characters, weapons, parts, levels and enemies will be made available with the release of the full game. Early access is expected to last six months to a year. Below is the launch trailer and more information provided by Live Wire.

9th Sentinel Sisters – Early Access trailer

9th Sentinel Sisters enters Early Access on Steam today TOKYO, October 6, 2023 — Live Wire’s sci-fi roguelike action game “9th Feel in the Sisters” launched today in Steam Early Access for Windows PC. Players can select and use three of the six characters that will eventually be implemented into the game at this time. The all-new game from Live Wire, developer of “ENDER LILIES” presents a new world with a devastatingly dark atmosphere. The development staff comes from Tr easure, NeverlandCompany and Cave. The game was created drawing from their respective specialties, including action, action RPG, hack & slash and shooting.

Source: Live Wire