Live Wire he announced 9th Sentinel Sistersan action game with roguelike elements developed for PC. It will launch on Steam in early access, but does not yet have a date.

In 9th Sentinel it will be possible to customize your build with 16 different weapons and 34 upgrade parts, useful for destroying the hordes of aliens that will come towards us. A focal point of the gameplay will be deciding on a strategic path. Will you challenge formidable enemies or take a moment to strengthen your armament? Assess the situation and aim for victory. Each level offers simple missions that can be enjoyed in short gameplay phases.

We can see an announcement trailer below.

9th Sentinel Sisters – Announcement Trailer

Source: Live Wire Street Gematsu