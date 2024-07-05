Bad fall, but no fractures

Complicated Friday in Germany for the team VR46despite the 9th place in the Trials Of Fabio DiGiannantoniowhich thanks to this placement obtains direct access to the Q2 of tomorrow. The Roman pilot, however, was the victim of a bad fall which forced him to undergo a medical check-up to rule out any injury to his right clavicle, but fortunately without consequences for him. A different outcome compared to that of Marc Marquez, who instead suffered a fracture to a phalanx of the index finger of his right hand.

The pros and cons of Sachsenring

‘Diggia’, who as indicated by the team delayed his media meeting for a physiotherapy session, has now been declared ‘fit’ for this weekend, and commented on his accident and his performance throughout the day, indicating where the team could make progress ahead of qualifying and the races: “I’m better now, but it was a big blow! My collarbone hurts, but everything else seems fine – he reassured – at the end of the straight I lost the front: maybe the tire wasn’t ready, maybe I braked too hard. A big impact on the gravel in short, but the medical check has excluding injuries. I’m back on track, I didn’t expect this lap time, but I’m happy. We’re not doing badly on pace, but we need to make a step forward on electronics in the last sector. Now physiotherapy, data analysis and we’ll be ready for the Sprint”.

Fall also for ‘Bez’

The negative moment continues instead Marco Bezzecchiwho also fell in the early stages of the Trials. The Romagnola finished alone in 19th positionand will therefore start tomorrow’s qualifying from Q1: “Perhaps one of the most difficult days of the season – He admitted – this morning I didn’t feel bad, while in the afternoon the gap opened up again. I fell, I took a bad hit, gravel got into my helmet and I hurt my face a bit. In Practice the usual problems came back, I struggle with the first touch of gas, the bike doesn’t turn, I lose speed and often go wide. It wasn’t my day, I hope to make a step tomorrow, let’s not give up”.