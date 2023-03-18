With the end of the delivery service company, the market led by iFood loses another competitor

Meal delivery company 99Food informed this Friday (17.mar.2023) that it will close its activities in Brazil in April. the service of delivery with own couriers from 99 has been suspended since February. The company only kept the application running with deliveries in charge of restaurants. The information was published by the newspaper Economic value.

“As a company, we decided to focus a lot of our resources on developing two-wheel services, expanding 99Moto and 99Entrega Moto into delivery. For this reason, we have decided to discontinue the 99Food app as of April 17, 2023.”said the company in a statement to partner establishments.

In February, the company had 135 thousand establishments registered in the application, which operated in 59 cities in 22 states.

O Power360 tried to contact 99Food to confirm the facts and did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

With the closure of 99Food’s activities, the food delivery market loses yet another competitor. The sector is currently led by iFood. A little over a year ago, the company with the 2nd largest market share, Uber Eats, also stopped operating in Brazil.