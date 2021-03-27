Sharjah (WAM)

The Department of Social Services in Sharjah provided various monthly assistance to 9,976 beneficiaries from the citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah, while the number of beneficiaries of urgent intervention reached about 325 beneficiaries during the year 2020.

During the past year, the department took a series of facilities in light of the health conditions of the pandemic, as the department continued to provide most of its services through its system for a mechanism of “remote work” to complete all transactions and services to the community, in order to ensure the continued access to social assistance for the beneficiary families.

Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Mail, Director of the Social Services Department, confirmed that the social assistance provided by the department is one of the social security services concerned with supporting and empowering families with limited income and bringing them to a decent standard of living, so that they can live in dignity and independence, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to reach all members of society and provide a decent life and social welfare for them, which entails a set of services, including empowerment, protection, care, securing rights and others.