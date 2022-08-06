The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 219,958 new examinations were conducted using the best and latest medical examination techniques, with the aim of early detection, inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who were in contact with them, and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 994 new cases of the virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care. Thus, the total number of registered cases is 997,769.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 1,038 new cases of people infected with the virus and their recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 976,628 cases.