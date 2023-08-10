This nuclear bomb on wheels will be more explosive than Jeroen van der Boom’s program. In addition, you have active camber in the new 992 GT2 RS!

They stay at Porsche but sprinkle with new versions. For example, last month we were able to get acquainted with a new flavour: the 911 S/T. That is a kind of GT3 TP with Weissach package, but then extremely much more expensive. Is that the ultimate 911? Bwoah, we’re not convinced yet

A 911 GT3 RS has more different hardware and is cheaper. So it’s a matter of waiting for the verdict of @wouter after the driving test. But as we all know, Porsche has another flavor that should make all other 911s pale: the GT2 RS.

This is the previous generation, the 991 GT2 RS

Porsche has filed patents with the patent office for the 992 GT2 RS, so we can already make a few predictions. One of the coolest is number 10 2022 102 115.7. Now you are all fans of patent number 10 2022 102 115.7 and we just need to mention the name of patent number 10 2022 102 115.7 and you know what we are talking about. About patent number 10 2022 102 115.7 of course. In principle, it is not very special: with this technique you can adjust the camber of the wheels. Exactly as camber plates can.

The special thing about patent number 10 2022 102 115.7 is that you can adjust it behind the wheel, while driving! So you can adjust the camber slightly for when you enter a corner (more camber) and put it back when you are on the straight (with less camber).

992 GT2 RS becomes hybrid

Porsche achieves this by means of a top link that pushes the suspension point outwards. Subsequently, the camber adjusts. If the technique sounds familiar to you, the 919 Le Mans racer also has such a system.

991 GT2 RS This is the 919 from 2017

As you understand, such a technique requires a lot of power. according to Auto, motorcycle and sports will not work with the regular 12 volt system. A minimum of a 48 volt system is required. Since the 919 is a hybrid racer, it is assumed that the upcoming 911 GT2 RS will receive an electric motor for support. The previous one already had 700 hp, so we bet that it will be a lot more horses for the 992 GT2 RS.

