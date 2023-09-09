Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 20:40

A 99-year-old woman survived the flood that destroyed her home after spending eight hours clinging to a grapevine in Roca Sales, in Vale do Taquari, Rio Grande do Sul. The city of 10,500 inhabitants was one of the hardest hit by the cyclone that passed through the state and accounted for 14 dead and 4 missing this Friday, 8. The elderly woman, Elma Berger de Souza, was with a caregiver when the water from the Taquari River, which rose 13 meters, invaded her home.

The force of the flood knocked down the walls and dragged the elderly woman and her caregiver. As the entire city was under water, the relatives were unable to reach the location. When they managed to contact a couple neighboring the elderly woman who had taken refuge on a roof, they said they had heard cries for help. The rains killed at least 41 people in the state and 46 are missing.

“They thought that Dona Elma, my great-aunt, and the caretaker had died, but they clung to the yard in the vineyard,” said model maker Raquel Zechini, Elma’s great-niece.

According to her, the metallic structure was the salvation of the elderly woman and the caregiver, who were waiting for help with only their heads out of the water, in the early hours of Tuesday, 5th. The two women were rescued by the occupants of a boat that happened to pass by. around and heard their screams.

With hypothermia, Elma was taken by helicopter to the Hospital São Camilo, in Encantado, since the hospital in Roca Sales was destroyed by the floods. According to Rachel, the senior’s discharge was scheduled for this Friday.

The mayor of the city, Amilton Fontana (MDB), confirmed the rescue of Elma and said that the transfer was necessary because the Roque Gonzales Hospital was completely flooded. The 12 patients who were hospitalized on Monday night, the 4th, were transferred to other hospitals in the region.

According to Fontana, the elderly were the main victims of the floods and many, like Dona Elma, were rescued. Among them, a 91-year-old man who was connected to an oxygen machine when the house was flooded. With the air practically exhausted, the man was rescued in time.

‘absolute terror’

Lawyer Marco Aurélio Schuh, 37, experienced what he described as “absolute terror” when his parents and 90-year-old grandmother were trapped in the water up to their necks in Roca Sales. He was on a walk in Recife (PE) and, when the cyclone hit Rio Grande do Sul, he called to find out about his family.

“My father said that the water had not entered the house yet, but it was close. It wasn’t long before I lost touch with my parents,” he reported. Marco got in touch with his brother, who is also a resident of the city.

The report was published on his social network. He says that the conversations were getting more and more desperate, until the brother sent a photo of the house full of water, saying that the parents and grandmother had not left in time. Marco says that he had already started mourning when the phone rang.

“It was my mother saying goodbye. She said that they were in my old room, only with their heads not immersed, that they no longer had the strength. In the background, I heard my father’s screams saying that they would endure, that soon someone would help them. Always with your unshakable faith! From there, absolute terror.”

According to the lawyer, what he defined as a “miracle” happened: when they practically had no room to breathe, a rescue team broke the solar panels and roof tiles and rescued their parents and grandmother alive. “The hand of God kept them alive! A miracle!.”

Marco has already seen his parents, Celso Schuh, 70, and Maria Luísa Grandi Schuh, 65, and grandmother Adiles Canzi Grandi, 90, and they are doing well.