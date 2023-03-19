99 announced this Friday, the 17th, that it will shut down the activities of its food delivery app, 99 Food, in Brazil. The app’s activities will be active until April 17th and, after that period, the company will end the partnership with restaurants in the app.

“As a company, we have decided to focus many of our resources on developing two-wheel services, with the expansion of 99Moto and 99Entrega Moto in delivery. For this reason, we decided to discontinue the 99Food application from April 17, 2023?, informed 99 in a note to Estadão.

The startup controlled by the Chinese Didi Chuxing also stated that it has already communicated to the partners about the closure of activities, but that it hopes that the logistics built with the app can, in the future, meet individual delivery demands – the idea would be to serve only with deliveries and not with the service platform for the customer.

In September last year, the Chinese company 99 laid off around 100 people in the country, in the midst of the company’s global crisis. At the time, however, the company reported that no employee of the 99 Food division had been affected.

The closure of the app follows in the wake of other delivery services in Brazil that are trying to survive amid the dominance of companies like iFood and Rappi, which hold most of the market in the sector. In March last year, Uber also decided to close the operation of Uber Eats, a similar food delivery service, citing a company restructuring process.