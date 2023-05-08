By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – 99 plans to more than double the number of electric cars serving its passengers in Brazil over the next 12 months, with a goal of reaching 1,000 vehicles, the company said on Monday.

The goal was announced as the Alliance for Sustainable Mobility, a group of 11 companies founded and led by 99, completed one year at the end of April. Banco BV, the Chinese automaker BYD, Caoa Chery, Movida and Raízen are included in the initiative.

99, Uber’s biggest rival in Brazil and controlled by Chinese DiDi, closed the first year of the partnership with 485 electric vehicles running through its platform, according to Thiago Hipólito, the company’s director of innovation. The initial goal was to reach 300, in a current universe of 750,000 monthly active drivers in the application.

“More than 110,000 passengers were impacted by these cars, with more than 75,000 rides performed and 550,000 kilometers driven,” said Hipólito, in a statement.

In the medium and long term, 99 aims to have 10,000 electric cars on its platform by 2025 and 100% of the fleet by 2030.

The electric vehicles that run through the 99 app, for the time being, circulate only in the city of São Paulo.

The group’s companies invested BRL 35 million in “sustainable mobility” actions in the first year of the project, according to 99. There is no projection of disbursements for this second year, according to the company.