Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs in Dubai Police, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, confirmed that police stations were able to work in a one-team spirit to extend security and safety in the emirate in various circumstances, by applying best international practices and adapting technology and smart applications to reach and reduce crime perpetrators. That Dubai Police, within its strategy, seeks to be one of the first police leaders in the world in pioneering police work by developing its system permanently and continuously.

This came during his inspection of the Al-Raffa Police Station as part of the annual inspection programs for public administrations and police stations, and he looked at the strategic indicators of the Al-Raffa Police Station, as the center achieved 99.34% in security coverage in the jurisdiction, and the target was 94.5%, while the percentage of the duty officer At the reporting sites, 100% to achieve the desired target. The average response time for emergency cases was 2.6 minutes, while the average response time for non-emergency cases was 6.6 minutes.

Al-Mansoori was also briefed on the development initiatives and security programs implemented by the Al-Raffa Police Station in the areas of jurisdiction, such as the “Al-Monitor” program and the “Eagles of Al-Raffa” program, which led to a decrease in the disturbing reports by 4.49% in 2020 compared to 2019 in the jurisdiction.

Al-Mansoori praised the efforts made by the Checks Division at the center, as the division paid checks worth about 670 million 782 thousand and 950 dirhams in 2020, in exchange for paying checks of about 319 million and 255 thousand and 49 dirhams in 2019.

He valued the efforts of the Traffic Records Section and its keenness on the safety of road users and saving lives through the good spread of patrols in the jurisdiction and the exit of traffic campaigns to arrest violators, as the Center recorded 160 traffic reports in 2020 resulting in one death, in addition to issuing 34 serious violations.





