99 people are missing after building collapse in Florida

View of the partially collapsed 12-story building in the city of Surfside, Florida (USA), June 24| Photo: EFE/ Giorgio Viera

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava reported on Thursday that 102 people, twice the number initially reported, were traced and are safe after a partial collapse of a building in Surfside village, while 99 are still are missing.

The mayor also said she issued an order to declare an emergency in the region. According to her, the request is already in the hands of the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, for his signature, so that the resources promised by the President of the United States, Joseph Biden, can be used.

Ron DeSantis reported on a site visit that rescuers had heard voices under the rubble. So far, only one 40-year-old person has been officially confirmed dead in the building’s partial collapse. The Miami-Dade police director also reported that ten people were treated at the scene, two were taken to hospitals and 35 were rescued from the building’s balconies.

In all, 55 of the 136 apartments at the Champlain Towers collapsed for undetermined reasons around 1:30 am (local, 3:30 am Brasília) amidst a loud bang. Residents told the local press that at first they thought it was an earthquake.