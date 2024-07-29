The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that 99% of workers and employees working in private sector establishments registered with the ministry across the country are covered by the “Wage Protection System”, while the ministry identified eight categories exempt from the obligation to implement the system, most notably “the employee who filed a labor complaint that was referred to the judiciary related to wages, the employee against whom a report of absence from work was filed, in addition to banks and financial institutions, and places of worship.”

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the UAE has achieved tremendous progress in enhancing the productive efficiency of the workforce, through the implementation of a number of programs and initiatives in the private sector labor market, which are primarily based on optimal investment in technology, and aim to achieve the well-being and quality of life of employers and the workforce in the country.

The ministry indicated, in a post broadcast on its official social media pages, that one of the most successful electronic and digital services provided by the ministry to its clients is the wage protection system implemented by the ministry, in cooperation with the Central Bank of the UAE, stressing that this system now covers or includes 99% of the total number of workers and employees in the private sector across the country.

The Ministry, in cooperation with the Central Bank of the UAE, has been implementing the UAE Wage Protection System since 2009, to meet the objectives of providing a safe, effective and robust mechanism to simplify the process of timely payment of wages to employees by employers.

She stated that the wage protection system has been developed using technology that allows the ministry to create a database and information on the payment of wages to private sector workers, and to monitor the commitment of operating establishments to pay wages at the agreed time and amount, as under the protection system, wages of workers in private sector establishments are transferred through banks, exchange companies and financial institutions providing the service, by establishing partnerships with the banking sector and financial institutions in the country.

The Ministry stressed that it has a number of automated control and punitive procedures that ensure the optimal application of the wage protection system on the establishments registered with it, starting with the due date of wages for each establishment, as the establishment is followed up electronically to ensure its commitment to paying the wages of its workers, while the Ministry, during the two days (the third and tenth) after the due date, sends notifications and alerts to the non-compliant establishment, in order to pay the wage. It also stops granting new work permits to the establishment on the 17th day after the due date, with notification to its owner of the reason for the stoppage. Then the establishment that does not commit to paying wages is included in the electronic monitoring and inspection system, as well as the inspection visits schedule, where the inspector carries out an inspection visit to the establishment, as well as warns it according to the rules (in establishments that employ 50 workers or more).

She pointed out that according to the control procedures, after a month and a half from the due date, it takes measures to inform the relevant Public Prosecution Office of the violating facility, and transfer its data to the competent authorities at the federal and local levels, to take legal measures, and follow up on it by the specialized teams in the Ministry (in facilities that employ 50 workers or more), noting that if the violating facility is repeated within six months, the Ministry decides to impose an administrative fine of 1,000 dirhams per worker and a maximum of 20,000 dirhams, in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 21 of 2022, and to transfer the category or classification of the facility to the third category, in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. (209) of 2022.

The Ministry called on all private sector establishments registered with it to commit to paying the wages of their employees on the due date through the Wage Protection System, noting that the worker’s wage is due starting from the day following the end of the period on which the wage is determined in the contract.

The ministry identified eight main categories exempted from the Wage Protection System, including four worker categories, including “an employee who has filed a labor complaint that has been referred to the judiciary regarding wages, an employee against whom a report of absence from work has been filed, a new employee (within 30 days of the wage being due), and an employee on unpaid leave (during the leave period, provided that proof of this is provided).” The list of exemptions from the Wage Protection System also included four types of establishments, including fishing boats owned by citizens, public taxis owned by citizens, banks, and places of worship.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the Wage Protection System obliges all private sector establishments to pay the wages of their employees and workers on the due date through the electronic system, so that the employee’s wage is due from the first day of the month following the end of the period on which the wage is based in the employment contract (if the period is not specified in the employment contract, the employee’s wage must be paid at least once every month), noting that the employer is considered late in paying the wage if he does not pay it to the worker within the first 15 days from the due date, unless the employment contract stipulates a shorter period.

