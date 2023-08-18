Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 08/18/2023 – 8:00 am

Created in 2020, during the most intense period of the pandemic, 99Pay, digital wallet from the 99, completed three years. The platform, which can be used by passengers and drivers, grew by 40% in the last year, reaching a total of more than 15 million active users (out of a total base of 99 of 40 million).

“We have ambitious plans to grow at the same level (in 2023). For this, the idea is to engage the user as much as possible on the platform and create more and more adherence and frequency. This is what drives growth. What counts are these active users, it is not enough to have a huge platform”, says Maria Carolina Koch Rossi, head of business development at 99Pay, to IstoÉ Dinheiro.

At 99Pay, it is possible to receive and transfer money via Pix, make (and share) payments with a 99Pay card or balance, recharge your prepaid cell phone, request a personal loan, buy gift cards, in addition to buying and selling five types of cryptocurrencies from R$ 1. Asked if 99Pay can become a digital bank, among so many solutions, Koch says that the platform is still a digital wallet.

“We don’t have anything mapped out about digital banking. It may or may not happen. We really are a digital wallet and the objective, since the beginning, has been to serve 99 users”, he adds.

Rewards Center

To accelerate loyalty, 99Pay launched the so-called “Central de Recompensa”. This is a promotional feature that operates in a gamification format. In it, users get benefits such as coupons and special cashbacks. For this, the user must carry out small “missions” within the platform, such as carrying out identity verification, payment of slips or races, balance loading and registration of Pix keys, to name a few.

“It has a gamification logic. The user is free to choose the missions he wants to carry out in order to gain this benefit. With user data, missions related to him are offered, such as a game that adjusts to interests”, comments Clarissa Brasil, head of marketing at 99Pay.

99 Pay

One of the highlights of the digital wallet is 99Empresta, a personal loan service for 99Pay users. Launched nine months ago, the platform has already granted around BRL 130 million to over 45,000 users. Almost 10% of those who used the feature asked for more than one loan over that period.

The average amount borrowed is R$ 2,500, with the purpose of paying bills (24%), debts (19%) or extra expenses with renovations (14%). The interest rate, on average, is 6% per month. The user can take out a loan of R$ 500 to R$ 10 thousand, with the Possibility of payment in up to 12 months.

Future

In the future, the idea is for 99Pay to have the option of sharing data with other financial institutions. The objective will be to optimize the credit offer that the user can access. The idea is that a third-party company takes care of this service.