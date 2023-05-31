União Brasil cast 48 votes in favor of the timeframe; PSD, 25; MDB, 22; PSB, 3, and PDT, 1

The defeat of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the vote of PL (Project of Law) 490 of 2007, known as temporal mark, had the vote of 99 deputies of parties with ministries. Congressmen from União Brasil, MDB, PSD, PSB and PDT voted against the government.

União Brasil cast 48 votes in favor of the PL. The PSD gave 25 votes for approval. MDB, 22. In the PSB, the vice-president’s party Geraldo Alckmin, 3 deputies voted in favor of the time frame. The PDT cast 1 vote. Of the 155 votes that the government had against the text, only 44 came from these parties.

The project was approved on Tuesday (May 30, 2023) by 283 votes in favor and 155 against. O text changes the demarcation of indigenous lands.

Establishes that indigenous peoples can only claim lands they occupied on the date of enactment of the Constitutionon October 5, 1988. Only the Psol-Rede, PT-PC of the B-PV federations and the government leadership were against the text.