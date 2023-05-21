The Sustainability Report 2022 issued by the Abu Dhabi Police revealed that the degree of safety and security in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached 99.7%, the community satisfaction rate with the police response reached 99.4%, and the general public satisfaction rate with Abu Dhabi Police services reached 99.2%.

The report confirmed that Abu Dhabi Police achieved pioneering achievements in the sustainability of security and safety during 2022, as the last year witnessed great achievements that confirm the commitment of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command to support the directions of the Abu Dhabi government, and these directions are represented in the emirate’s vision 2030, which aims to make Abu Dhabi among the best cities in the region. The world, which can be achieved through an integrated government work system based on the national priorities of the UAE.

The report emphasized that the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police works continuously and tirelessly to provide the best ways of living for society and maintain stability by achieving results and goals that reflect positively on all stakeholders. It also emphasizes ensuring the provision of happiness for individuals and society and continuing to improve their quality of life.

The report pointed out that Abu Dhabi is the safest city in the world, as it has achieved various indicators and achievements in all its sectors as a result of the leadership’s efforts and support for the police work system to maintain security and stability quotes and to enhance the leadership of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in global competitions.

He pointed out that the “NUMBEO” website showed the progress of Abu Dhabi Police in the crime level index from 15.5 at the beginning of 2017 to 11.9 at the end of 2022, which is the lowest in more than 300 cities around the world, and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi topped the world’s cities as the safest city for seven consecutive years.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command has also achieved pioneering results in many police fields, according to the results of the Safe Cities Index report for the year 2021 issued by the “Economist” magazine, as Abu Dhabi scored 100% in terms of police force indicators assigned to each percentage of the population, combating the spread of crime, and dealing with With petty crime and serious crime fight.

The report revealed that the percentage of job happiness in Abu Dhabi Police recorded 91.5%, the percentage of community confidence in the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police 99.4%, the percentage of community satisfaction with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police 99.2%, and the percentage of customers’ satisfaction with the services of the institution 98.3%.