Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation properties in Dubai recorded the highest occupancy rates ever, with an increase of 99.6% during the first half of 2024, despite the entry of about 1,887 new real estate units into service during the past five years..

The total value of new contracts concluded and renewed contracts amounted to approximately AED 162.6 million until the end of the first half of 2024, recording an increase of 12.5% ​​compared to the first half of 2023, when the value of contracts concluded amounted to approximately AED 144.5 million..

The institution explained that the number of real estate units reached 5,863 units during the first half of this year..

The Foundation’s real estate portfolio includes “Waqf properties, properties of minors and the Foundation.””

The real estate portfolio recorded an increase of 1,028 real estate units during the current year compared to last year..

His Excellency Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Funds Administration Foundation in Dubai, stressed the Foundation’s keenness to employ all capabilities and efforts to achieve the ambitious goals of the wise leadership aimed at enhancing Dubai’s global position as a regional center for endowments and completing endowment projects with distinction and effectiveness to stimulate investment, innovation and sustainability and work to create an exceptional model endowment experience that reflects Dubai’s leadership in the fields of humanitarian endowment work..

He pointed out that the Foundation works in accordance with the Dubai strategy to enhance endowment assets, increase service endowments and employ them to play a vital and effective role in all societal sectors that enhance growth, and achieve a sustainable positive impact that is reflected in the lives of society and individuals and contributes to improving their quality of life..

His Excellency said that the Foundation’s real estate portfolio is witnessing a clear growth in terms of the increase in the number of contracts concluded and renewed, despite the increase in the number of real estate units in recent years, noting that the Foundation seeks to manage its properties according to the best practices, pointing out that the Foundation is working to achieve optimal returns from its real estate assets to be directed to support and empower deserving segments of society according to the desire of the donors and the generous people..

The real estate portfolio of Dubai Endowments amounted to about 289 million dirhams by the end of 2023, while the number of real estate units amounted to 4,835 real estate units during the same period..