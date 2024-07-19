The index of digital transactions completed by the Notary Public Department in Dubai Courts increased by 99.36% during the first half of this year, according to the Director of the Department, Ahmed Al Hosani, who pointed out that 98,030 digital transactions were recorded through the Notary Public, in addition to 2,716 transactions without human intervention.

Al Hosani said that the Notary Public Department at Dubai Courts was able to provide distinguished digital services to customers during the first half of this year, which contributed to enhancing the satisfaction and happiness of community members, and comes in the context of implementing its strategy aimed at achieving effective justice and providing easy judicial services for all. He added that the department completed a large number of digital transactions successfully and effectively, as the number of digital public notary public transactions reached 98,330 transactions, while the number of digital private notary public transactions reached 74,830 transactions, which were carried out through offices spread across the emirate, while the electronic fast track “without human intervention” recorded 2,716 transactions, which raised the digital transformation rate of notary public services in Dubai to 99.36% from the beginning of this year until June.

Al Hosani explained that customers can obtain digital notary services through multiple channels, including the Dubai Courts website using a username, in addition to the branches of the General Notary Public in Wafi Mall and Al Barsha Traffic, the private notary public, law firms, and Al Adheed centers approved by Dubai Courts to provide specific judicial services, which works to enhance happiness standards and achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction. He stressed that the digital transformation in notary public services is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance innovation and sustainable development in government services, in order to achieve the vision of making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. These efforts also come within the framework of Dubai Courts’ keenness to provide distinguished judicial services, and contribute to strengthening the emirate’s position as a global center for innovation and excellence.