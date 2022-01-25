The Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department revealed that it had achieved positive results and achievements that overcame the challenges it faced during the past judicial year, according to the annual report issued by the Judicial Inspection Department, explaining that it received 8852 cases, adjudicated in 8783, and postponed 69 cases to the current year, with a separation rate of 99.22%.

This came during a press conference held by the department via video conference, to review the work of the courts and the department’s achievements at the judicial level during 2021, in the presence of the department’s head, Counselor Ahmed Muhammad Al Khateri.

Al Khatri said that the department is keen to achieve prompt justice and grant legal protection to all segments of society, based on the importance of enhancing confidence in the judicial system in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, which enjoys high qualifications and long judicial experience, and in the context of the department’s continuous endeavor to provide advanced and integrated judicial services, characterized by With speed, efficiency and superior quality, by following the best international practices, which is reflected on the happiness of customers and the quality of life in the Emirate.

He explained that the past year witnessed several developments at the judicial level, to ensure the sustainability of judicial work in light of the “Covid-19” pandemic, including the application of precautionary health measures to preserve the safety of judges, employees and dealers, benefiting from the department’s modern technologies, and relying on the technological infrastructure of the Ras Al Khaimah government, With the optimal use of the technical environment in conducting procedures and holding judicial sessions “remotely”, achieving distinguished rates in reducing the duration of litigation and raising the percentage of adjudication of cases.

He added that the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Courts have resolved 5,568 cases, out of a total of 5,628 cases, and 60 have been postponed to the current year, with a separation rate of 99% at the level of the three degrees of litigation.

He explained that the number of cases before the Court of Cassation amounted to 172 cases, which settled in 162 cases, at a rate of 94.18%, and the Court of Appeal decided in 841 cases, with a separation rate of 99%, and the Court of First Instance settled in 4,565 cases, with a separation rate of 99%.

He pointed out that the criminal cases amounted to 3,224 cases, which were resolved in 3,215, at a rate of 99.72%, and the Court of Cassation deliberated 141 of them, which decided in 140, with a rate of 99.29%, and the Court of Appeal handled 587 cases, which resolved 586 of them, with a rate of 99.82%, and the Court of First Instance deliberated 2496 A case, adjudicated in 2489, by 99.72%.



